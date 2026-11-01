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November 01, 2026

IBX RiverRink Winterfest brings ice skating, fire pits and winter nights to Philly’s waterfront

The season will run Nov. 27-Feb. 28, with heated cabin rentals, food and rides. Admission will be free, with activities priced separately.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Family-Friendly
Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest & Holiday Tree Lighting PHoto Credit/Maria Young

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest will run Nov. 27 through Feb. 28 on Philadelphia’s Delaware River waterfront. Entry is free, with separate charges for skating, rentals, food and rides.

Ice skating and holiday lights will return to Philadelphia’s waterfront Nov. 27 when Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest opens for the season, bringing heated cabins, fire pits and food to the banks of the Delaware River.

Winterfest will remain open through Feb. 28, 2027, with views of the Ben Franklin Bridge. Admission is free; skating, rides, games, food and rentals cost extra.

Opening weekend, Nov. 27-29, will include the Holiday Tree Lighting Powered by PECO on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Skating will cost $5, plus $12 if you need to rent skates. Sessions will last up to 90 minutes, and advance reservations are recommended.

Off the ice, there will be a Ferris wheel, boardwalk games and an arcade. The food lineup will include pizza, Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabfries and cheesesteaks, and Mexican street food from Philly Tacos.

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If you’re going with friends or family, a fire pit rental will cost $35 for 90 minutes, with seating for four. Heated cabins will be available for the same length of time: $80 for a single cabin that fits up to 10 people or $130 for a double cabin that fits up to 18.

For larger groups, the heated outdoor Rinkside Lounge will have room for up to 40 people standing, with limited seating and a private fire pit. A 2½-hour rental will cost $350 Monday through Thursday or $400 Friday through Sunday. Skating admission is sold separately.

Plan cabin and fire pit reservations before or after your skating session, since skates aren’t allowed in those areas. Rental reservations will open soon; check the Winterfest rental page for availability.

Winterfest will be at 101 S. Columbus Blvd. Check the daily hours before heading out, especially if you’re planning to eat or go on the rides, which have separate schedules. Skating will end 30 minutes before the park closes.

Parking on-site will be limited because of construction on the I-95 cap project. For nearby parking and public transportation options, see the waterfront’s Know Before You Go guide.

Find skating information, rental details and upcoming events on the RiverRink Winterfest website.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Dates: Nov. 27, 2026-Feb. 28, 2027
Hours: Vary by date; food and ride vendors have separate hours
Location: 101 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Admission: Free entry; skating, rentals, food, drinks, rides and games cost extra
Ice skating: $5 admission; $12 skate rental
Skating sessions: Up to 90 minutes; advance reservations recommended
Rentals: Heated cabins, fire pits and the Rinkside Lounge

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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