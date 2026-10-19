Eagles 'season from hell' tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 season is a train wreck in progress, so let's recap everything that has happened to date, and add to the tracker as this mess of a season continues to go off the rails.

• 9/13/26: Week 1: Eagles vs. Commanders: The Eagles' season starts with a win, but it's a narrow 24-22 victory over a bad Commanders team that begins to reveal many of the Eagles' soon-to-be further exposed flaws. 1-0 .



• 9/14/26: Landon Dickerson has his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' win over Washington, and he is placed on injured reserve the following day. It would eventually be revealed that Dickerson suffered a bone bruise on his knee during training camp, and he tried to play through it, unsuccessfully.



• 9/20/26: Week 2: Eagles at Titans: The Eagles get another win, but they need late-game heroics from Jalen Hurts against a woeful Titans team that won't get its first win of the season until Week 6. In that game, the Eagles make the questionable decision to start Drew Kendall at center, and move starting C Cam Jurgens to Dickerson's vacated spot at LG. Jurgens has a bad game against Titans star iDL Jeffery Simmons. 2-0 .

• 9/21/26: It is revealed that Dallas Goedert will miss time with a knee injury.



• 9/28/26: Week 3: Eagles at Bears: Facing a Bears team missing starting QB Caleb Williams, the Eagles get a break, as QB3 Case Keenum will get the start against them instead. Keenum proceeds to complete 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and 2 TDs. Meanwhile, during a rare successful drive, Jalen Hurts is ordered to the blue medical tent, where he is checked for a concussion. While waiting for the concussion protocol result, Andy Dalton enters the game and throws a devastating INT in the end zone. The Eagles are blown out, 27-7. 2-1 .

• 10/2/26: It is revealed that DeVonta Smith and Zack Baun won't play against the Rams. Smith will ultimately miss two games; Baun will miss one.

• 10/4/26: Andy Dalton is demoted from QB2 to QB3, and Tanner McKee is promoted to QB2.



• 10/4/26: Lane Johnson is a surprise inactive in advance of the Eagles' Week 4 game against the Rams.



• 10/4/26: Week 4: Eagles vs. Rams: The Eagles blow a 10-point fourth quarter lead to the Rams during a game in which they go 0 for 12 on third down conversions. 2-2 .

• 10/4/26: Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Greenard are injured during that game. Barkley will miss at least the next two games against the Jaguars and Panthers; Greenard will miss the Eagles' Week 5 game against the Jaguars.



• 10/5/26: Tank Bigsby goes on injured reserve.



• 10/5/26: Cam Jurgens reports concussion symptoms.



• 10/6/26: Lane Johnson retires.



• 10/7/26: The Eagles trade Jurgens to the Ravens, albeit for a surprisingly strong no-brainer return of second- and fifth-round picks, but it's a move that doesn't help the current roster and raises questions about the Eagles' certainty that they are Super Bowl contenders.



• 10/9/26: The Eagles release Dalton.

• 10/10/26: Week 5: Eagles vs. Jaguars (in London): Jake Elliott kicks what seems to be a game-winning field goal, only to watch as Jaguars KR Ameer Abdullah returns the ensuing kickoff into Eagles territory. Jaguars K Cam Little then hits a 57-yard walkoff FG for the win. Nick Sirianni takes the blame for the loss, on the premise that he should have had Elliott kick the ball through the back of the end zone. 2-3 .



• 10/10/26: Jalyx Hunt is injured during the loss, and will likely miss multiple weeks.



• 10/15/26: Jalen Hurts is abruptly ruled out against the Panthers with a 'superficial blood clot.'



• 10/17/26: The Eagles place Hurts on injured reserve.



• 10/18/26: Week 6: Eagles vs. Panthers: The depleted, underdog Eagles are easily handled at home by a Panthers team that hasn't had a winning season since 2017. 2-4 .

• 10/19/26: The Eagles announce jointly with Hurts' agent that Hurts is diagnosed with "deep vein thrombosis." His season is almost certainly over.

• 10/19/26: It is revealed separately that Hurts spent the night before the game in a London hospital and on doctor's orders he did not sleep. The team then allowed Hurts to play on little or no sleep.



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