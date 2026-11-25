The Fabric Workshop and Museum is bringing a bit of mystery to its 50th anniversary celebrations with a series of surprise drops.

Each month in 2027, the textile institute will release a fabric design from one of its artists in residence. It will be screen-printed by hand on bolts of cloth, which sewers can purchase by the yard or as scraps. FWM will also create hats, purses, bandanas and other products with the design as part of the monthly releases.

Some of these designs will be new, while others will be rare finds from the museum's archives. The yardage will feature out-of-print creations and "dead stock" samples — the last swatches of certain prints available at FWM.

The museum expects to produce over 500 yards of fabric for this limited-edition anniversary collection. All of it will be screen-printed in the Arch Street studio and none of the designs will be announced in advance.

Collectors or crafters can lock down six of the designs by joining the newly created Yardage Club. The preorder program, live through Dec. 31, sends subscribers a swatch (11 x 9 inches), fat quarter (22 x 18 inches) or yard of each screen-printed fabric with beginner-friendly sewing patterns.

Founded in 1977, the Fabric Workshop and Museum offers numerous classes and training programs to teach newcomers how to screen-print. It also supports artists experimenting with textile design through residencies. Marina Abramović, Nick Cave, Kara Walker, Carrie Mae Weems and Isaiah Zagar have all participated in the program.

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