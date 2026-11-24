Santa will make his way down the aisle while families have cinnamon bread and hot chocolate aboard Woodstown Central Railroad’s new Breakfast with Santa Train. The hourlong trip is one of four Santa train rides in Salem County this holiday season, with departures from Woodstown and Salem.

Breakfast with Santa Train

The breakfast train leaves South Woodstown Station at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20. Families sit at reserved tables in a decorated railcar, where the railroad serves pastries, cinnamon bread and drinks. Santa visits each family during the ride, and there’s time for photos. Reservations start at $295 for a table that seats four. See breakfast train dates and tickets.

Santa Claus Special

Kids can drop a letter in Santa’s mailbox at South Woodstown Station before boarding the Santa Claus Special. The train travels about 14 miles through the South Jersey countryside in heated vintage cars decorated for Christmas. Santa visits each family during the hourlong ride, and each child receives a gift. Tickets start at $45, with departures on select holiday dates. Check departure times and book the Santa Claus Special.

Courtesy/Woodstown Central Railroad A decorated Christmas tree stands beside a Woodstown Central Railroad train in Salem County. The railroad will offer four Santa train rides this holiday season, including a new Breakfast with Santa ride starting Saturday, Nov. 28.

Candlelight Limited

During Woodstown by Candlelight on Friday, Dec. 4, families can board a heated 1930s railcar in downtown Woodstown. Santa visits families on board and gives each child a gift. The 75-minute ride includes a 15-minute stop at South Woodstown Station before returning downtown. Trains leave the West Wilson Avenue station at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $45. See Candlelight Limited tickets.

Salem Yuletide Special

The shortest of the four rides takes place aboard a decorated historic caboose. The Salem Yuletide Special leaves from Pedersen Park in Salem on Saturday, Dec. 5, for a roughly six-mile round trip that takes 35 minutes. Santa visits families during the ride and gives each child a gift. Departures are at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $29. See Salem Yuletide Special tickets.

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Check your boarding location before leaving. The breakfast train and Santa Claus Special depart from South Woodstown Station at 650 Alloway-Woodstown Road. The Candlelight Limited boards downtown, and the Salem Yuletide Special boards in Salem. Accessibility is limited aboard the historic cars, and the railroad asks passengers with specific accessibility needs to contact them before booking.

Dates:

Breakfast with Santa runs weekends Nov. 28–Dec. 20

Santa Claus Special runs on select holiday dates

Candlelight Limited runs Dec. 4

Salem Yuletide Special runs Dec. 5

Time: Varies by ride

Location: South Woodstown Station, Downtown Woodstown Station or Pedersen Park in Salem, depending on the ride

Admission:

Tickets start at $29 for the Salem Yuletide Special

$45 for the Santa Claus Special and Candlelight Limited

Breakfast with Santa reservations start at $295 for a table that seats four.

Tickets: Woodstown Central Railroad

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