Some PECO customers may experience an increase in their monthly electric bills starting Dec. 1 as regional grid manager PJM Interconnection is set to increase its electric supply rates.

The price will rise from 11.604 to 12.965 cents per kilowatt-hour for households that purchase their energy supply directly from PECO. An average residential electric bill for consumers using 700 kWh per month will increase by around $8.91 or 5.36%, the utility said Monday.

These increases apply to the supply portion, which represents the cost of the energy used by a customer. PECO passes the supply costs onto customers without markup. Impacts to customers' natural gas bills will be available later this month, PECO said.

Supply rates — also called the "price to compare" — are driven by market pressures. They are increasing because of growing energy demand outpacing regional supply and the retirement of power plants further straining local energy resources, PECO said.

The higher supply prices also reflect increasing energy costs from fall 2026 and higher capacity costs, which is the amount of money estimated by PJM that is required to keep energy generation available for future needs.

Doug Oliver, senior vice president of external affairs at PECO, said in a statement that the utility company will continue advocating for policy changes that bring more energy suppliers online in order to keep bills from continuing to increase and bringing in new protections for customers.

"We understand that for many families, a higher energy bill means difficult decisions about their household budgets and that weighs on all of us at PECO," Oliver said in a statement. "Keeping bills as low as possible is one of the most important issues facing our customers, and we're committed to helping them manage their energy costs."

Energy bill assistance is available through PECO for customers who are struggling to pay bills. Bill credits, grants and help with outstanding balances can be granted for qualified customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, PECO's Customer Assistance Program, the Low-Income Usage Reduction Program and similar programs.

PECO purchases its energy through PJM, the largest grid manager in the country. PJM covers portions of 13 states in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including all of Pennsylvania. During a capacity auction in July, PJM said its procurement numbers were lower than their standard reliability requirement.

"These auction results show that demand for electricity continues to grow faster than electricity supply," said David Mills, PJM President and CEO. "... We are working with government and industry leaders on multiple fronts to restore that balance by bringing on new generation as fast as possible and managing the growth of new load on the grid."