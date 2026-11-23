Boyar's Market, the grocery store and catering business that has operated in Ocean City since 1924, has been listed for sale for $1.79 million.

Both the real estate and the business at 1340 Asbury Ave. are on the market, because owners Gail and Scott Ping plan to retire after the holidays. They have run Boyar's since 1986 and would like to find a buyer to keep the tradition going.

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"That is my hope. I hope they run it the same," Gail Boyar said Monday. "It's a wonderful business. It's been great raising my children here. All of my kids worked in this business and one of them is still here as a partner in the store. It was a great run."

Boyar's started as a fruit and produce stand led by Louis and Mary Boyar. The couple rented an apartment on Asbury Avenue and Louis traveled around the shore community selling their produce from a truck. Their children took over the business after World War II and ran it for another 35 years, passing it on to extended family to keep the tradition going. Scott Ping originally delivered meat to the market in the 1960s before becoming a partner in the business and serving as head butcher.

Provided Image/Anthony Priest Boyar's Market will remain open through the holiday season as the current owners seek a buyer for the property.

The listing comes after the retirement of other longtime business partners in recent years. A second location at the south end of Ocean City closed in 2024 after a decade of operation when the lease at that storefront expired.

Gail said Boyar's has evolved with the tastes and demographics of Ocean City. The business has become known for its takeout meals, party trays and catering of big events in addition to offering a selection of day-to-day groceries.

"There's a big difference between 1986 and 2026 as far as this town goes and the way people eat," Gail said. "Things are more high-end in Ocean City now, and we've changed through the years to accommodate — not that we don't do some of the old things, too. That's part of why we've been so successful. We sell a lot more steaks now instead of roasts. People back then cooked more."

The 4,500-square-foot property was built in 2005 and includes independently-owned condos on the upper levels. The business sits at the end of the commercial stretch along Asbury Avenue. It is being marketed as a turnkey opportunity that includes all existing equipment and contents.

"They've been a staple on the island for as long as I can remember," said listing agent Kayla Noll, who worked at Boyar's Market when she was a teenager. "I remember a week in advance, they'd be prepping for Night in Venice. They'd come in at three in the morning, load up the trucks with all of the party trays for that and Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day. It's kind of a one-stop-shop and it's the only place like it in the area."

Provided Image/Anthony Priest Boyar's Market occupies the ground floor at 1340 Asbury Ave. in Ocean City. The property, built in 2005, has independently-owned condos on the upper levels.

Noll said December is one of Ocean City's busiest months for real estate.

"On the commercial side, a lot of people will start looking at places like this to have them up and running by the time the spring season comes around," Noll said. "I've had quite a few calls on this property."

Noll said Ocean City is seeing new condo development that will benefit the section of town where Boyar's is located. Boyar's usually closes during January, February and March, but Noll said the business will reopen next season if a sale is not completed by then.

"The hope is that somebody will take it over and it would be great if they want to carry on the name," Noll said. "If not, the owners are open to someone changing it up and doing it a different way."

Ping and her staff were busy Monday morning preparing Thanksgiving meals ahead of the holiday. After four decades at Boyar's, she said it will be difficult for her to say goodbye when the time comes.

"I'll be heartbroken," Ping said.