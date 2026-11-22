There are a couple of good reasons to be outside a big-box store at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. Best Buy is selling $100 gift cards for $60 to members, and Walmart says select Pokémon and NeeDoh boxes will be available in stores that morning. Target is handing out gift cards to its first 100 eligible shoppers at each store, too. If a new fridge is on your list, you can probably sleep in.

Some deals are already underway. Target is advertising up to 40% off select LEGO sets, and Costco has a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World for $519.99 online. Raymour & Flanigan has announced up to $1,500 off select furniture in its early Black Friday sale, and Lowe’s is taking up to 50% off select major appliances through Dec. 2.

Here’s what’s on sale in Philly, the suburbs and South Jersey, and which offers are worth getting up early for on Friday, Nov. 27.

ELECTRONICS

Best Buy is saving its gift card offer for Friday morning. Anyone with a free My Best Buy membership can buy a $100 gift card for $60 in stores Friday and use it right away on an eligible purchase. Stores are scheduled to open at 6 a.m., and Best Buy says each will have at least 50 cards, limited to one per person while supplies last. The main sale on TVs, laptops, phones and headphones runs through Saturday, Nov. 28. Best Buy will also run an online flash sale on Thanksgiving while stores are closed. See the deal

Target plans to start handing out gift card tickets around 5 a.m. Friday, about an hour before stores open. The first 100 eligible shoppers at each store get a gift card. Most are worth $25, $50 or $100, and one shopper per store gets $1,000. Target’s broader sale runs through Sunday, Nov. 29, with up to 50% off thousands of gifts and deals on select Apple, Beats and Bose products. See the deal

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Walmart is advertising up to 25% off select tech, with TVs, laptops and wireless headphones in its preview. Online deals start at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Monday, Nov. 23. Walmart+ members get first access to some offers. Any items still available from those offers go on sale to everyone Tuesday. In-store deals start at 6 a.m. Friday, and the sale runs through Nov. 29. See the deal

Costco lists a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle for $519.99 online, $50 off, from Nov. 22 through Dec. 5 while supplies last. It includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World and a 12-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Costco’s Nov. 27–30 sale also lists select 50-, 55- and 65-inch TCL QLED TVs for $259.99 to $379.99, with five years of total protection coverage included. See the Switch 2 deal | See the TV deals

Sam’s Club is taking $80 off a select LG 4K TV from Nov. 26–29. A Nex Playground game system with five games and a travel case is $90 off through Dec. 1. See the deal

P.C. Richard & Son is advertising up to 40% off select TVs 65 inches and larger. On qualifying TVs, a separate mail-in rebate covers up to $239 for delivery and installation within the retailer’s delivery area. See the deal

APPLIANCES

Lowe’s is taking up to 50% off select major appliances through Dec. 2. Spend $896 or more on eligible appliances that cost at least $396 each, and Lowe’s includes delivery, basic installation, standard installation parts, removal of your old appliance and a two-year protection plan. Lowe’s is also offering up to $250 in extra savings on select laundry appliances. See the deal

Home Depot is offering free delivery on qualifying appliance purchases of $398 or more through Dec. 2. If you’re replacing a washer and dryer, the Black Friday ad lists up to $300 in extra savings when you spend $1,698 or more on qualifying laundry appliances. The other offers are up to $500 off qualifying refrigeration purchases of $2,498 or more, up to $300 off qualifying cooking appliances when you spend $1,498 or more, and up to $150 off qualifying dishwashers when you spend $798 or more. The advertised $1,250 maximum combines all four discounts on one receipt. See the deal

P.C. Richard & Son is advertising up to 40% off select appliances, including up to 30% off select washers and dryers. If you’re replacing both laundry appliances, two qualifying items earn a $100 rebate. The rebate rises to $300 for four eligible items. You’d need eight qualifying items to get the full $1,200 rebate. The rebate runs through Dec. 2 and applies to select LG, LG Studio, LG Signature, Midea and Sharp appliances, plus Char-Broil grills. See the deal | See rebate terms

Costco has two refrigerator discounts in its Nov. 27–30 circular. Select Samsung side-by-side models are $400 to $450 off, and select LG refrigerators are $1,400 to $1,500 off. Both offers are online only. See the deal

FURNITURE

Raymour & Flanigan announced up to $1,500 off select furniture in its early Black Friday sale. See the deal

Ashley is advertising up to 40% off living room, bedroom and dining furniture and up to 70% off select rugs through Dec. 7. See the deal

IKEA is offering up to 25% off select items in U.S. stores through Dec. 24, including the STORKLINTA dresser and BILLY bookcase. There’s a separate Black Friday offer from Nov. 25–30. IKEA Family and IKEA Business Network members get $10 off every $100 in qualifying purchases, up to $100 off. See the deal

La-Z-Boy lists 30% off eligible furniture and up to 50% off select advertised items in its Black Friday sale. See the deal

MATTRESSES

Mattress Warehouse is advertising up to 70% off select mattresses online and in stores through Sunday, Nov. 29. It lists more than 40 queen mattresses at $799 or less, and select Sealy Posturepedic mattresses come with a free adjustable base. Orders over $1,299 qualify for free in-home delivery and setup. See the deal

Mattress Firm is advertising queen mattresses under $500. A separate offer gives shoppers a free Sleepy’s adjustable base with select mattress purchases of $499 or more using code ELEVATE at checkout. If you return the mattress for a refund, Mattress Firm will deduct the price of the base, up to $499.99. See the deal

TOYS

Target is advertising up to 40% off select LEGO toys. Through Nov. 29, its Black Friday sale also includes up to 50% off select Hot Wheels, Barbie and Monster Jam toys. Select Tonies, Play-Doh and Paw Patrol toys are part of a buy-one, get-one-half-off offer. See the deals

Walmart says shoppers can look for select Pokémon and NeeDoh boxes in stores starting at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27. See the in-store preview

Sam’s Club is taking $50 off two Member’s Mark toys from Nov. 26–29. Its Black Friday ad lists the Carousel Cove Dollhouse and the Deluxe Modern Kitchen Playset at $129.98 each, down from $179.98. See the deals.

NOTE: This roundup is based on retailer announcements at the time of publication. Prices, availability and sale terms may change or vary by location. Check with the retailer before you shop. If you spot an error in this guide, please email events@phillyvoice.com.