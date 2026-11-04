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November 04, 2026

Meet Ellen Griswold: 'Christmas Vacation' star Beverly D'Angelo coming to Gloucester Township tree lighting

The actress will sign autographs and pose for photos Dec. 12 during the township's Christmas Village, which also features Santa, live music and holiday activities.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holidays Celebrities
Beverly D'Angelo Christmas Tree Lighting Background: freestocks.org/Beverly D'Angelo inset: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beverly D'Angelo, known for playing Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, is scheduled to meet fans during Gloucester Township's Christmas Village and tree lighting on Dec. 12.

Fans of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation will have a chance to meet Ellen Griswold in South Jersey this holiday season.

Beverly D'Angelo, who played Ellen opposite Chevy Chase in the 1989 Christmas comedy, is scheduled to appear at Gloucester Township's annual Christmas Village and tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The actress will sign autographs and pose for professional photos during a ticketed meet-and-greet at Veterans Memorial Park in Blackwood. The appearance, organized by Dayna's Party Rentals, will take place under a heated tent beginning at 6 p.m.

D'Angelo played Ellen throughout the National Lampoon's Vacation film series, including Christmas Vacation, in which Clark Griswold's attempts to create the perfect family holiday lead to a series of increasingly chaotic mishaps.

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Her appearance is part of a larger holiday celebration at the park. Gloucester Township's fifth annual Christmas Village will run from 3 to 8 p.m., with an outdoor market selling holiday gifts, decorations and jewelry. Food trucks, live music and a visit from Santa are also planned, along with free carousel rides for children.

The festivities will continue into the evening with a performance by the Mainstage choir at 6 p.m., followed by the township's annual Christmas tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Free hot chocolate and cookies will also be available.

For fans hoping to meet D'Angelo, autograph and professional photo tickets each cost $74.55. A combination ticket covering both costs $127.08. 

Autographs and photos with D'Angelo require paid tickets, while the township's Christmas Village is open to the public. Fans can purchase meet-and-greet tickets through TicketStripe.

Additional information about the holiday festivities is available on Gloucester Township's website.

Gloucester Township Christmas Village and Beverly D'Angelo Meet-and-Greet

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026
Christmas Village: 3-8 p.m.
Tree lighting: 6:30 p.m.
Beverly D'Angelo appearance: Begins at 6 p.m.; published end times differ between 8 and 8:30 p.m.
Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 1261 Chews Landing Road, Gloucester Township, NJ 08021
Access: Christmas Village is open to the public; separate paid tickets are required for D'Angelo autographs and photos
Celebrity tickets: $74.55 for an autograph or professional photo; $127.08 for both
Rain date: Sunday, Dec. 13
Tickets: Beverly D'Angelo meet-and-greet
More information: Gloucester Township Christmas Village

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