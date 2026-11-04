Rumor: 'Real interest' in Eagles iDL Moro Ojomo from the Jaguars and others

Teams around the NFL are interested in trading for Philadelphia Eagles iDL Moro Ojomo, per a report from ESPN. The report specifically mentions the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars are compelling deadline players for a few reasons. Jacksonville is looking and willing to be aggressive for defensive line help. It would have heavily pursued Jeffery Simmons last week if it weren't in the same division as the Titans, Simmons' old team. Now, Simmons is a unique case – no other available player is like him. But the point stands that Jacksonville could make a move for a key player at the right price. This could be for edge or interior help, in part because the Jaguars have versatile players such as Travon Walker who can play multiple spots up front. Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo is a person of interest here, though Philly is inclined to keep and potentially extend him.

That passes the smell test, since the Jaguars lost starting iDL DaVon Hamilton for the season on Sunday with a torn quadriceps injury.

The Jaguars are 5-2, and lead every team in the AFC South by at least three games. They are Super Bowl contenders, obvious buy candidates at the trade deadline, and they employ a GM in James Gladstone who isn't afraid to made bold trades.

Ojomo finished second on the Eagles in 2025 with 6 sacks. His numbers are down this season, but he made a game-sealing play Week 1 against the Commanders when he thwarted a two-point conversion near the end of regulation.

A few weeks ago, Ojomo made our list of seven valuable Eagles players who could bring back a nice return in a trade. Here's what we wrote about him then:

• Why should the Eagles trade him? The Eagles have already given out massive contract extensions to Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. They are not going to be able to afford Ojomo, who is primed for a big payday in 2027 free agency. • Why should other teams trade for him? Ojomo is a good starter who can help literally any team in the trenches down the stretch. He would be a half-year rental, but perhaps with the inside track on the option to buy, long-term. Trade value: Third- and fifth-round picks. If Ojomo were to sign a big contract in free agency next offseason, the Eagles would be in line for a compensatory pick if he just played out the rest of this season in Philly. However, comp picks are only given out when teams lose more qualifying free agents than they gain, and there's no guarantee that Ojomo's next contract will even qualify for a third-round comp pick. Getting a three now would lock that in, and the Eagles should ask for a sweetener, like an extra Day 3 pick. Logical trade partners: Chiefs, Bears, Packers.

Obviously, the Bears would no longer be a "logical trade partner" after dealing for Simmons, but it's no surprise that there would be multiple teams interested in what Ojomo could do for them down the stretch.

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