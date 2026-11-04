Philly voters approve ballot questions on bid preferences for city contracts and the arts and culture agency

Philadelphia voters overwhelmingly approved the two questions that appeared on their ballots Tuesday.

The first question asked whether the city should prioritize small businesses when awarding contracts, with 78.8% of voters in favor. The second question asked whether Creative Philadelphia, the city's arts and culture arm, should be made a permanent office, with 83.6% of voters approving it.

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Here's a full breakdown of the results, and what the approvals mean for the city.

Ballot 1: Should the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to revise the City's contracting procedures to allow for bid preferences and set-asides for small businesses; modify the threshold and standards for contracts that can be set aside for small and local businesses; and grant the Procurement Department and the City Solicitor discretion on bond requirements for certain construction projects? — YES

Last year, the conservative nonprofit America First Legal successfully sued Philadelphia over its contracting preferences, which previously designated a goal of offering 35% of contracts to businesses owned by people of color, women or people with disabilities. In response, Mayor Cherelle Parker issued an executive order to instead prioritize small businesses.

The Philadelphia government spends more than $1 billion every year on goods, services and construction work. The city now can award contracts worth $75,000 to $500,000 to small, local businesses even if they don't have the lowest bid.

In total, 344,912 voters chose yes with 99% of divisions reporting, according to unofficial results released by the Philadelphia City Commissioners. Another 92,839 voted against the measure. Voter turnout was about 43% for the midterm elections in the city.

Question 2: Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to establish and define the functions of Creative Philadelphia, an office headed by the Chief Cultural Officer to promote the City's arts, culture, and creative economy sector? — YES

Creative Philadelphia runs grant programs, increases public art access and education access, and supports the city's creative community. But it's gone through a few iterations and until now, it only existed under an executive order, which meant that future mayors could close the office if they deemed it necessary.

With a yes vote, the office is now established under the city's Home Rule Charter. The office is staffed with 10 people, and it can grow to up to 15 employees, including a Chief Cultural Officer. Any art-related initiatives and programs from the city will now be consolidated into that office, as well.

Unofficial tallies show 367,515 voters in Philadelphia voted in favor of the change and 71,993 people opposed it.