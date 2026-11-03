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November 03, 2026

I-95 construction to close part of Bridge Street in Northeast Philly for 2 weeks

Travelers will be detoured on weekdays beginning Thursday. The same project permanently shuttered a Northeast Philly ramp onto the highway this summer.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Road Closures
Bridge Street I-95 Jeff Faughender/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect

Drivers traveling on Bridge Street between James and Tacony streets will be detoured during on weekdays from Nov. 5-20. The closures are part of an I-95 reconstruction project.

Bridge Street in Northeast Philadelphia will partially close for two weeks as crews continue overhead bridge construction on Interstate 95.

The stretch of the road between Tacony and James streets will be inaccessible weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Thursday. The restriction will be in place through Friday, Nov. 20.

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During this time, westbound travelers will be detoured left on Tacony Street, right on Aramingo Avenue and back onto Bridge Street. Those driving east will take a left on Torresdale Avenue, right on Van Kirk Street and right onto Tacony Street to reach Bridge Street — unless they're steering a large vehicle. Trucks will be directed left onto Torresdale Avenue, right on Levick Street and then right onto Tacony Street to Bridge Street.

Weather could impact scheduled construction. Drivers are advised to budget extra time while the detours are in effect.

The overhead bridge construction is part of an ongoing $267.9 million project to renovate I-95 near the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges. The initiative, which permanently closed the ramp from Bridge Street onto I-95 in August, aims to reconstruct the highway in both directions between Margaret and Carver streets.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Road Closures Philadelphia Construction I-95 Northeast Philadelphia

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