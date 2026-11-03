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November 03, 2026

Man who allegedly 'tried to ring' the Liberty Bell to face federal charges

A Lancaster County woman also has been charged with vandalizing the national artifact, prosecutors say.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Vandalism
Liberty Bell vandalism Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Dawn Hawa, 50, of Ephrata, and Sean Gerlach, 50, of North Carolina, were charged with federal offenses for allegedly mistreating the Liberty Bell, which is shown in a file photo.

Two people are facing criminal charges for allegedly attempting to tamper with the Liberty Bell and vandalize it, prosecutors said.

Dawn Hawa, 50, of Ephrata, Lancaster County, and Sean Gerlach, 50, of Fairview, North Carolina, were among a group of people visiting the Liberty Bell Center in Independence National Historical Park on May 16 when Gerlach jumped over the protective barrier and "forcefully pushed" the bell, causing it to sway several times, U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said Monday.

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Metcalf said Gerlach's actions were caught on surveillance cameras. 

During the same visit, prosecutors allege that Hawa flicked an "oily substance" on the Liberty Bell and the area surrounding it. A spokesperson from Metcalf's office declined to comment about what the substance was, citing the case's active status. 

During an interview with FBI investigators in July, Gerlach identified himself in the security footage and admitted that he "tried to ring the Liberty Bell," according to an affidavit.

Gerlach was charged with tampering with property in a National Park and trespassing on National Park property. Hawa faces one count of vandalism of property in a National Park.

If convicted, Gerlach faces a maximum sentence of up to one year in federal prison. Hawa faces a maximum sentence of up to six months in prison.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Vandalism Philadelphia National Parks Ephrata Liberty Bell North Carolina Lancaster County Independence National Historical Park

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