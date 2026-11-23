The Philadelphia Eagles have a 3-7 record in this down season, partly because they have been ravaged by injuries and other losses, most notably Jalen Hurts' season being ended by blood clots and Lane Johnson's surprise retirement.

The Dallas Cowboys are likely to have a long list of players on their injury report as well (we update when they report them), but have largely avoided serious injuries this season, as they not have many important players on injured reserve.

Here's the Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status CB Quinyon Mitchell Hamstring DNP

CB Jonathan Jones Ankle DNP LB Smael Mondon Ankle DNP EDGE Arnold Ebiketie Oblique DNP RB Saquon Barkley Neck/Illness Limited TE Dallas Goedert Shin Limited QB Tanner McKee Rib Limited RB Will Shipley Foot/Illness Limited WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring Full iDL Jalen Carter Quad Full EDGE Jonathan Greenard Ankle Full S Michael Carter Abdomen Full WR/RS Britain Covey Knee Full



Monday notes:

• The Eagles didn't practice on Monday, This is just an estimation, if they had.

• Saquon Barkley left the game against the Steelers and did not return. He was shaking out his left arm as he was jogging off the field. Because he is listed with a neck injury, the assumption here is that he has a stinger.



• If Quinyon Mitchell can't play, obviously that's not ideal against the Cowboys' WR duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.



• Dallas Goedert's shin injury is new.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• QB Jalen Hurts (IR, season over): Hurts is out indefinitely with blood clots in his lungs. Tanner McKee took over initially as the team's starting quarterback, but he will be replaced by Joe Milton this Sunday.

• RT Lane Johnson (retirement): Johnson is one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history. He retired abruptly after Week 4.



• LB Zack Baun (IR, eligible to return after Week 14): Baun suffered a back injury Week 9 against the Giants, left the game, and did not return. He then landed on IR. In eight games played this season, Baun had 65 tackles (8 for loss) and 2 sacks. He was a rare Eagles defender to play anywhere near their standard this season.

• WR Dontayvion Wicks (IR, eligible to return after Week 14): Wicks earned a starting job in training camp and had a decent enough start to the season, catching 7 passes for 147 yards and a TD in the first two games, both of which were wins. However, he cooled off a bit thereafter and has missed the last three games with an ankle injury before landing on IR. On the season, Wicks has 19 catches for 284 yards and 1 TD.



• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return at any time): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but is expected to miss around two months.





Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status RG Tyler Booker Ankle DNP

TE Jake Ferguson Knee/Ankle DNP LB Dee Winters Knee DNP LB Jaishawn Barham Hip/Groin DNP S P.J. Locke Concussion Limited WR Jonathan Mingo Ankle Limited QB Dak Prescott Left hand Full EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku Ankle Full CB Joey Porter Foot Full CB Cobie Durant Neck Full S Jalen Thompson Hamstring Full CB Devin Moore Hip Full iDL Otito Ogbonnia Knee Full



Monday notes:

• The Cowboys held a walkthrough on Monday. This is just an estimation.

• The four players who were listed as non-participants are all starters.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• CB DaRon Bland (IR): Bland suffered a high ankle sprain against the 49ers Week 10 and landed on IR. Bland had an incredible season in 2023, when he had 9 INTs, 5 of which he returned for touchdowns. He has not been the same player since, but remains a starting corner for Dallas.



• S Jalen Thompson (IR): The Cowboys signed Thompson to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million. He was probably their biggest free agent signing this offseason, and their only starter on IR. Thompson had a productive three-year stretch from 2021 to 2023, when he had 8 INTs and averaged over 100 tackles per season. However, in the last two seasons, Thompson has 0 INTs and 1 FF. He is on IR with a hamstring injury. His 21-day practice window is open.

• EDGE Malachi Lawrence (IR): Lawrence is a first-round rookie who hasn't done much yet this season. 8 games, 13 tackles, 1 sack. He landed on IR after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals Week 8.



• RB Malik Davis (IR): Davis suffered a serious hip injury before the start of the season, and his season is over. In 2025, he had 52 carries for 250 yards and 2 TDs.



• CB Devin Moore (IR): Fourth-round rookie, groin injury, hasn't yet played. His 21-day practice window is open.

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