Santa will lead East Passyunk’s Christmas tree lighting at the Singing Fountain on Thursday, Dec. 3. The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. with holiday music from HOME: The Fanny Coppin Rockin’ Band. The 14-foot tree lights up at 6:15 p.m.

Look for ornaments donated and decorated by businesses along the avenue. Neighborhood plant shop Urban Jungle is decorating the tree this year. The ceremony will include remarks in English and Spanish and end at 7 p.m. The tree will be on display throughout the holiday season.

The Singing Fountain is at 11th Street and East Passyunk Avenue. If you’re coming from Center City, take the Broad Street Line to Tasker-Morris and walk to the fountain. The Route 29 bus also crosses the avenue. See East Passyunk’s transit and parking guide.

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Bring your camera to Urban Jungle on Saturday, Dec. 19, for free photos with Santa. He’ll be at the shop at 1526 E. Passyunk Ave. from 3 to 5 p.m., and pets can get in the picture, too. See the Santa photo details.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2026

Time: 5:30-7 p.m. Santa leads the tree lighting at 6:15 p.m.

Location: Singing Fountain, 1538 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Activities: Hear live holiday music and watch Santa lead the lighting of the 14-foot Christmas tree

Event info: East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Find more upcoming events here.

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