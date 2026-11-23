A 7-year-old boy who was reported missing in West Oak Lane last week was found Monday, two days after his mother was charged with kidnapping him.

Lynn Chamberlain, 38, allegedly abducted Franklin Gibson from a Community Umbrella Agency worker who was tasked with transporting the boy to Department of Human Services, which has guardianship over him.

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Chamberlain, who does not have custody of Gibson, was not with him when she was arrested Friday, and she declined to tell investigators about his whereabouts, the District Attorney's Office said Monday. She was charged Saturday and released from custody after posting bail, but the whereabouts of Gibson were still unknown at the time.

On Monday morning, Chamberlain was spotted with two children in West Oak Lane, and police dispatched investigators with the department's Special Victims Unit. Chamberlain allegedly told officers that Gibson and his 11-year-old sister were staying in an apartment on the 7100 block of Ogontz Avenue, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

Detectives searched the apartment and found Gibson and his sister alone in the apartment. Both were safely taken into DHS custody. The 11-year-old girl was reported missing about a month and a half ago, Vanore said.

This marked the third time Gibson had been reported missing since September, police said. Prior to being found Monday, Gibson had last been seen at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14 with Chamberlain on the 7200 block of Limekiln Pike.

Chamberlain faces felony charges of kidnapping for ransom, interference with custody of children, endangering the welfare of children and concealment of the whereabouts of a child. Vanore said prosecutors are also working to revoke Chamberlain's bail and are considering filing additional charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The police department released a statement confirming Gibson had been located and safely recovered just minutes before District Attorney Larry Krasner held a news conference Monday to announce charges against Chamberlain. But it appeared Krasner had not yet been informed of this information as the news conference began.

Krasner acknowledged that one of the children spotted with Chamberlain on Monday had resembled Gibson, but he said police had not immediately been able to identify the child because Gibson has a twin brother who is also under DHS custody. But the DA's Office later received confirmation from police that the boy was Gibson.

On Monday afternoon, Vanore said the legal guardian of Gibson's twin brother had confirmed that the boy was in school at the time Gibson was located.

Prosecutors said several of Chamberlain's eight children are involved in legal proceedings regarding their custody and care. Krasner added that officials believe other family members knew the whereabouts of Gibson while he was missing but did not provide them.

"This is not actually just about one child," Krasner said. "... Franklin, however, is the only one of them that, at this time, we have reason to believe was kidnapped."