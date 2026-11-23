Cars carrying menorahs will make their way through Cherry Hill on Sunday, Dec. 6, ending at Barclay Farms Shopping Center. That’s where an 18-foot menorah will be lit during a free festival with latkes, doughnuts, hot drinks and live entertainment.

The first weekend of Hanukkah also brings family ice skating to Mount Laurel. Later in the week, Medford will mark the holiday with a walk along Main Street, while Collingswood will follow its outdoor menorah lighting with juggling, crafts and music indoors.

Hanukkah begins at sundown Friday, Dec. 4, and ends at nightfall Saturday, Dec. 12.

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Here’s when and where to go, based on a schedule provided by Chabad of Camden & Burlington Counties. See Chabad’s Hanukkah calendar.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Chanukah on Ice | Mount Laurel, Burlington County

Families can skate from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Igloo Ice Rink, 3033 Fostertown Road. Admission is $12 through Nov. 30 and $15 after that. Skate rentals are included.

Sunday, Dec. 6

17th annual Car Menorah Parade | Cherry Hill, Camden County

Cars carrying menorahs will line up at 3 p.m. at the Chabad center, 1925 Kresson Road, and leave at 4 p.m. for Barclay Farms Shopping Center. Drivers must RSVP to join the parade. The festival at the end of the route starts at 5 p.m.

Courtesy/Chabad Cherry Hill Cars topped with menorahs line up for a previous parade. Cherry Hill’s 17th annual Car Menorah Parade takes place Sunday, Dec. 6, and ends at Barclay Farms Shopping Center, where an 18-foot menorah will be lit.

CTeen Limo Parade & Grand Menorah Lighting | Cherry Hill, Camden County

Teens can join a limo outing that starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Chabad center, 1925 Kresson Road. See Chabad’s Hanukkah calendar for information on teen registration.

Grand Chanukah Fest & Giant Menorah Lighting | Cherry Hill, Camden County

The free festival starts at 5 p.m. at Barclay Farms Shopping Center. Along with the lighting of the 18-foot menorah, there will be a DJ, live entertainment, latkes, doughnuts and hot drinks. The schedule also includes an activity called the Maccabee Oil Hunt.

Monday, Dec. 7

Chanukah Village Walk | Medford, Burlington County

The Chanukah Village Walk runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along Main Street in Medford, with a menorah lighting at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Grand Chanukah Prize & Gelt Drop | Cherry Hill, Camden County

The prize and gelt drop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Cherry Hill Commerce Center, 1820 Chapel Ave. in west Cherry Hill.

Haddonfield Menorah Lighting | Haddonfield, Camden County

The menorah lighting starts at 6 p.m. at Library Point, 60 N. Haddon Ave.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Collingswood Menorah Lighting | Collingswood, Camden County

The evening starts at 6 p.m. with an outdoor menorah lighting at Lumberyard Garden, at Collings and North Atlantic avenues. The free celebration continues indoors at the Community Center with LED juggling, crafts, music, latkes and doughnuts.

Hainesport Menorah Lighting | Hainesport, Burlington County

Chabad has scheduled the menorah lighting for 6 p.m. at the Hainesport Municipal Building, 1401 Marne Highway.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Moorestown Menorah Lighting | Moorestown, Burlington County

The menorah lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Community House of Moorestown, 16 E. Main St.

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