A Hebrew prayer for peace will be on the same program as music associated with Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey when the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus performs “The Light We Share.”

The chorus will give three performances of its holiday concert Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4–5, at the Independence Seaport Museum Theatre. They'll sing “Ose Shalom,” the Hebrew prayer, and a piece billed as “O Magnum.” The program also includes newer works.

Christmas music is part of how the chorus got its start. In 1981, founder Gerald Davis and three other singers sang Christmas carols at gay bars around Philadelphia. The group has since grown to more than 170 members, and the Penn’s Landing concerts are part of its 45th season.

Proceeds will support the nonprofit chorus, according to organizers.

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Friday’s concert starts at 8 p.m. Saturday has a 2 p.m. matinee and an 8 p.m. performance.

The chorus announced a starting ticket price of $35. For anyone driving to the show, the museum lists the Hilton Penn’s Landing garage at Walnut Street and Columbus Boulevard as the closest parking option.

Date: Friday, Dec. 4, and Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday

Location: Independence Seaport Museum Theatre, 211 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Admission: Tickets start at $35, according to the chorus

Activities: Hear the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus perform traditional choral works, holiday pop and newer selections

Tickets: Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus

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