Santa and a reindeer are both going underwater for a Saturday night party at Adventure Aquarium.

The Camden aquarium will stay open from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, for “Sips Undersea: Nauti or Nice,” an after-hours Christmas party for adults 21 and older. Tickets start at $39.99.

Scuba Santa and Splasher the Reindeer are scheduled to dive during the party. In Shark Realm, a Christmas tree stands underwater in the 550,000-gallon exhibit. DJs will play in the Rotunda, and the aquarium is also planning indoor snow flurries. The aquarium will also sell holiday cocktails.

The $39.99 ticket includes the dives, DJ sets and after-hours access to the aquarium. The $99.99 Nice List ticket includes a flexible entry time, one drink ticket and a photo print. It also gets you into a lounge in the Currents Ballroom, where there’ll be live music, light bites and a chance to see an animal up close.

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Bring a valid, unexpired photo ID. Parking is $10 in the Hippo and Penguin lots across from the aquarium, and some animals may be off exhibit after hours.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026

Time: 6–10 p.m.

Location: Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103

Admission: $39.99 standard admission or $99.99 for the Nice List. Ages 21 and older with valid photo ID.

Activities: Watch Scuba Santa and Splasher the Reindeer dive, see the underwater Christmas tree and hear live DJ sets in the Rotunda

Tickets: Adventure Aquarium

Find more upcoming events here.

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