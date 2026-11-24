November 24, 2026
Santa and a reindeer are both going underwater for a Saturday night party at Adventure Aquarium.
The Camden aquarium will stay open from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, for “Sips Undersea: Nauti or Nice,” an after-hours Christmas party for adults 21 and older. Tickets start at $39.99.
Scuba Santa and Splasher the Reindeer are scheduled to dive during the party. In Shark Realm, a Christmas tree stands underwater in the 550,000-gallon exhibit. DJs will play in the Rotunda, and the aquarium is also planning indoor snow flurries. The aquarium will also sell holiday cocktails.
The $39.99 ticket includes the dives, DJ sets and after-hours access to the aquarium. The $99.99 Nice List ticket includes a flexible entry time, one drink ticket and a photo print. It also gets you into a lounge in the Currents Ballroom, where there’ll be live music, light bites and a chance to see an animal up close.
Bring a valid, unexpired photo ID. Parking is $10 in the Hippo and Penguin lots across from the aquarium, and some animals may be off exhibit after hours.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026
Time: 6–10 p.m.
Location: Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ 08103
Admission: $39.99 standard admission or $99.99 for the Nice List. Ages 21 and older with valid photo ID.
Activities: Watch Scuba Santa and Splasher the Reindeer dive, see the underwater Christmas tree and hear live DJ sets in the Rotunda
Tickets: Adventure Aquarium
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