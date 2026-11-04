Collingswood to allow alcohol sales for the first time in 153 years after voters end its dry town status

After 153 years, Collingwood is reversing its status as a dry town after residents voted to allow liquor sales at licensed establishments within the borough.

The measure was approved by a tally of 3,506 to 2,322 during Tuesday's general election, according to unofficial results released by Camden County. Preliminary results must be certified before becoming official.

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In August, Collingswood's Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to add a ballot question about the South Jersey town's liquor restrictions after residents petitioned to have it included. Now that the measure has passed, the three commissioners are tasked with deciding how liquor licenses will be issued.

Before licenses are made available, the borough will need to adopt an ordinance outlining the number of licenses it will authorize, annual license fees, renewal and transfer procedures, hours of operation and general conduct. A zoning regulation lifting the existing ban also will need to be passed, the borough said in a statement Wednesday.

Commissioners intend to use a public bidding process to award licenses. They will establish a minimum bid "informed by research into recent successful license bids in comparable municipalities."

"The Borough recognizes the significance of this decision and thanks the residents who participated in the referendum process," the the borough said. "The outcome represents an important change for Collingswood and the governing body is committed to approaching the next steps thoughtfully, transparently and in a manner that reflects the interests of the community."

New Jersey's laws limit liquor licenses by the size of municipalities. One consumption license may be issued for every 3,000 residents and one distribution license may be issued for every 7,500 residents. With a population of 14,400, Collingswood would be permitted up to one liquor store license and up to four licenses for bars or restaurants.

However, Collingswood officials said they are not required to issue the maximum amount of licenses and will determine how many it wishes to make available.

Members of the public will have opportunities to hear regular updates on the process at monthly Commissioners' meetings, the upcoming Business Improvement District Quarterly Meeting and potential future informational meetings. Anyone with questions or concerns can call or email the commissioners' offices.

"At this time, there is no established timeline for when licenses will become available or when the first licensed establishment could begin operating," the borough said. "The Borough's priority is to establish a fair, transparent and legally sound process that is consistent with Collingswood's long-term community and economic development goals."

Joe Sperlunto, a member of Booze on the Ballot, the advocacy group that lobbied for the question to be added to the ballot, said the group is "thrilled" by the outcome of Tuesday's election.

"We look forward to seeing how our Board of Commissioners will roll this process out," he said in a statement. "We encourage them to establish an open, two-way street for community input and we encourage everyone in town with interest, regardless of how you voted in the last few weeks, to engage in that process."

Collingwood voters also were asked to consider whether its Board of Education could increase funding for the 2027-28 school year by about $4.5 million to maintain its facilities, staffing levels and student services. The measure was rejected by 217 votes, according to the county's unofficial results.

"In light of the school referendum's failure last night, we hope the community and Board of Commission will seriously consider how revenue from license sales can be used to support our schools," Sperlunto said in a statement.

Collingswood's history as a dry town dates back to 1873, when it was still part of Haddon Township and residents of the Collingswood section voted to outlaw alcohol sales. In 2015, the borough voted to allow microbreweries. Only Raccoon Taproom has opened since the vote.

Collingswood is the latest New Jersey municipality to reverse its dry status. In 2024, Haddon Heights lifted its 120-year ban on liquor sales. In September, it held its first liquor license auction, with a $200,000 minimum bid. New Jersey still has about 30 dry towns, including Audubon Park and Haddonfield in Camden County.