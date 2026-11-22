Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off a four-day weekend filled with holiday attractions, markets and seasonal entertainment across the city, suburbs and South Jersey.

The 107th 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade will travel through Center City and along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Thursday morning. Thanksgiving Day options also include A Longwood Christmas, two Center City holiday markets, drive-through light shows at Diggerland USA and Shady Brook Farm, Kelly’s Christmas Corner and Christmas at Hershey’s Chocolate World.

More attractions join the lineup Friday, when Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest opens along the Delaware River and Frostland Village begins its seasonal display in Pitman. Holiday lights, Christmas markets, live theater and museum exhibitions continue throughout the weekend.

The four-day lineup also includes handmade markets, a BYOB lights tour, free carriage rides and opportunities to meet Billy Squier, two Eagles players and Run-DMC’s Darryl McDaniels.

Here are 39 things to do in Philadelphia, the suburbs, South Jersey and nearby destinations from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

EVENTS TAKING PLACE THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Suburbs: A Longwood Christmas runs through Jan. 10 in Kennett Square with more than 500,000 lights spread across the gardens. Longwood is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and throughout the weekend. The display draws inspiration from the night sky, filling the conservatories and outdoor spaces with illuminated trees, fountains and celestial decorations. Read more.

South Jersey: Diggerland USA’s holiday light show is open from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day before beginning nightly hours from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Jan. 3. The route stretches more than 1.5 miles and includes more than 35 construction and emergency vehicles covered in lights, illuminated tunnels and holiday music broadcast over 95.5 FM. Read more.

Philly: Christmas Village begins its regular season on Thanksgiving Day, when the market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at LOVE Park, City Hall and the North Broad Street section. More than 120 vendors will sell gifts, food and drinks through Dec. 27. A visit from the Christkind and a lighting ceremony for the German Christmas Pyramid are planned from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Read more.

Philly: The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and continue through Jan. 1 at Dilworth Park. More than 40 local and regional vendors sell handmade gifts, artwork, decorations and food from white huts decorated with lights and Moravian stars. Read more.

Nearby destination: Hershey’s Chocolate World is open daily, including Thanksgiving, with a holiday makeover of its free Chocolate Tour Ride continuing through Jan. 3. Seasonal decorations, music and new finale projections have been added to the simulated factory experience, with other Christmas activities available for separate fees. Read more.

Suburbs: Shady Brook Farm’s drive-through Holiday Light Show is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in Yardley. The attraction follows a 2-mile route with more than 4 million lights, illuminated tunnels and animated displays. It continues nightly through Jan. 3 and then on Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 30. Wagon rides and Santa’s Village will be closed Thanksgiving Day. This season marks the final year for the traditional drive-through format. Read more.

Suburbs: Kelly’s Christmas Corner in Lester is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., including Thanksgiving Day, through Jan. 1. The seasonal offerings include a 12-drink cocktail menu, holiday dishes and decorated milkshakes alongside the pub’s regular menu. Read more.

THANKSGIVING DAY, THURSDAY, NOV. 26

Philly: The 107th 6abc Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade begins with a television preview at 8:30 a.m. before stepping off at 9 a.m. from 20th Street and JFK Boulevard. The free parade travels along 16th Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art by noon. Balloons, floats, marching bands and live performances are planned, and the event will air on 6abc and stream through several platforms. Read more.

EVENTS TAKING PLACE FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Philly: RiverRink Winterfest opens Friday and runs through Feb. 28 along the Delaware River. Entry is free, while ice skating, skate rentals, games, rides and food cost extra. Opening weekend concludes with a holiday tree lighting from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Read more.

Suburbs: Netflix House Philadelphia at King of Prussia Mall is offering an interactive experience inspired by “KPop Demon Hunters.” Attendees move through a HUNTR/X story featuring live actors, music from the movie, interactive challenges and a Derpy Tiger puppet created with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Read more.

South Jersey: Frostland Village opens Friday at a Pitman home that appeared on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” The free residential attraction features a new holiday theme and decorated displays and operates nightly, weather permitting, through the first weekend in January. Read more.

Philly: LumiNature runs on select nights through Jan. 9 at the Philadelphia Zoo. This year’s route includes 14 stops inspired by the zoo’s animals, including an illuminated banana tree, a 40-foot penguin and interactive elements that work with the zoo’s reusable keys. Read more.

South Jersey: Ocean City offers free horse-drawn carriage rides from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s downtown celebration begins at 2 p.m., Santa photos are available Saturday and Sunday, and the Ocean City Pops performs holiday concerts at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Read more.

Suburbs: Bucks County Playhouse is staging Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” through Jan. 3 in New Hope, with performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The musical follows a performer who leaves show business to open an inn that operates only on holidays. Read more.

South Jersey: Christmas Underwater runs through Dec. 24 at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, which is closed on Thanksgiving Day. Scuba Santa dives with sharks, rays and sea turtles, while the aquarium also offers an underwater Christmas tree, indoor snow flurries and holiday-themed animal presentations. Read more.

Suburbs: West Chester begins its holiday weekends Friday with an estimated 100,000 lights decorating downtown. Thanksgiving weekend includes free on-street parking, Victorian carolers and Santa riding through the borough on a fire truck at 3 p.m. Saturday. Read more.

Philly: “LUMINISCENCE: Christmas Wonder” runs on select dates through Jan. 2 inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. The production combines 360-degree projections, music and narration, with some performances featuring a live choir or a choir and orchestra. Read more.

South Jersey: Congress Hall’s Winter Wonderland begins Friday and continues on select dates through Dec. 31 in Cape May. The grounds include a holiday market and seasonal food and drinks, while train and carousel rides begin Saturday, weather permitting. Read more.

Suburbs: Wild Lights runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown. The walk-through attraction includes holiday light displays, illuminated animal figures and animal encounters, with additional entertainment varying by date. Read more.

Philly: The adults-only BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley begins its seasonal run Friday with tours available throughout the rest of Thanksgiving weekend. The four-hour outing starts at Urban Village Brewing and includes a heated trolley ride past holiday displays, with music, trivia and possible stops at Christmas Village, Franklin Square and Miracle on South 13th Street. Read more.

South Jersey: Storybook Land’s Christmas Fantasy with Lights runs on select dates through Dec. 30 in Egg Harbor Township. More than 1 million lights cover the amusement park, with holiday rides and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus offered through Dec. 23. Read more.

Suburbs: Fonthill Castle’s guided holiday tours run through Dec. 22 in Doylestown, taking people through rooms decorated with Christmas trees and greenery. A separate self-paced Holiday Lights Meander is offered Friday and Saturday, with candlelit guided tours also available at select times. Read more.

Philly: Ministry of Awe’s “Miracle on 3rd” adds holiday decorations and a recurring interactive light-and-sound show to the attraction inside a former 19th-century bank in Old City. Performances take place every 30 minutes, and tickets start at $29.99. Read more.

Suburbs: Linvilla Orchards resumes its cut-your-own Christmas tree activities Friday after closing for Thanksgiving. Wagon transportation to the tree fields will be offered through Dec. 23 in Media. Christmasland opens Friday with Santa visits, a makers market, a Glice rink, seasonal food and a hayride to Mrs. Claus’ house. Activities have separate schedules and prices. Read more.

Philly: Holidays in Franklin Square resumes Friday after the park closes for Thanksgiving Day. The attraction runs through Jan. 3 with a free light show featuring music recorded by the Philly Specials. Santa will be available for free photos from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, while street curling, miniature golf, fire pits and seasonal food are offered throughout the weekend. Read more.

Philly: Morris Arboretum’s Holiday Garden Railway resumes Friday after the gardens close for Thanksgiving. Model trains pass miniature buildings made from natural materials, and the display continues through Dec. 30. Daytime viewing is available Friday through Sunday, while the separately ticketed Nighttime Express begins Saturday with lights along the railway and lasers in the trees. Read more.

South Jersey: Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille in Cape May is operating its Jingle Bar through Dec. 31. The pop-up, which is closed Thanksgiving Day, features floor-to-ceiling decorations and a menu of holiday cocktails, with additional themed events planned later in December. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art is displaying more than 300 works in the first major U.S. retrospective devoted to Marcel Duchamp in more than 50 years. The exhibition includes “Fountain,” “L.H.O.O.Q.” and “Nude Descending a Staircase (No. 2)” and runs through Jan. 31. Read more.

Philly: Craftsman Row Saloon’s Christmas pop-up runs through January on Jewelers’ Row. The restaurant says the display includes more than 60,000 ornaments, thousands of lights and a miniature train traveling along a 70-foot overhead track. Read more.

Suburbs: The year-round Gateway Indoor Vintage Market in Wayne is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Vendors sell antiques, vinyl records, clothing, furniture, collectibles and handmade items at the indoor market. Read more.

Philly: “Make Her Mark” runs through May 16 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The exhibition brings together six decades of contemporary craft by women, including ceramics, sculpture, stained glass and fiber art that has rarely or never been displayed by the museum. Read more.

Suburbs: More than 50 sculptures by Steve Tobin are installed across 24 sites at Tyler Arboretum in Media. The outdoor exhibition extends through October 2027 and includes works designed to be viewed from multiple angles and, in some cases, from inside. Read more.

EVENTS TAKING PLACE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Philly: Eighty independent artists and makers will sell jewelry, pottery, stained glass, clothing and prints at Rivers Casino Philadelphia from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Admission costs $3 until 4 p.m. and is free during the final hour and throughout the day for children 12 and younger. Read more.

Nearby destination: Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show fills the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison with operating model railroad layouts, merchandise tables and collectible toys. The two-day show also includes seminars, and children are admitted free. Read more.

FRIDAY, NOV. 27

Nearby destination: Billy Squier will meet fans and sign records from 1 to 4 p.m. at Revilla Grooves & Gear in Milltown. The Black Friday appearance celebrates the vinyl edition of his double album “Tell the Truth,” and fans can purchase the record or bring an older favorite for him to sign. Read more.

Philly: The Philadelphia Museum of Art offers pay-what-you-wish admission from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The evening also includes music from the museum’s DJ residency program. Read more.

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

Philly: Old City begins its Historic Holidays celebration with Small Business Saturday. Independently owned shops, galleries and restaurants throughout the neighborhood will offer discounts, promotions and seasonal specials. The broader holiday schedule continues through Dec. 6 with a tree lighting, historic home tours, a Sip & Stroll and a community menorah lighting. Read more.

Suburbs: Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper and cornerback Riq Woolen will meet fans at Oxford Valley Mall. The appearance offers opportunities for autographs and photos, with separate tickets required for each player and activity. Read more.

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

Nearby destination: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels will appear at Old York Cellars in Ringoes from 1 to 3 p.m. He will sign copies of his children’s book, “Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis,” and bottles from the winery’s King DMC collection. Read more.