Classic-rock fans will have a chance to meet Billy Squier and get a record signed when the singer visits a New Jersey music store on Black Friday.

Squier will appear at Revilla Grooves & Gear in Milltown on Friday, Nov. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. to celebrate the vinyl edition of his double album, Tell the Truth.

Fans can pick up a copy of the record for Squier to sign or bring an older favorite from their collection.

Known for hits including "The Stroke," "Everybody Wants You" and "Lonely Is the Night," Squier rose to prominence in the 1980s with a string of successful rock albums.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

The signing will take place at Revilla Grooves & Gear, 126 N. Main St., Milltown.

More information is available on Billy Squier's official website.

Date: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Time: 1-4 p.m.

Location: Revilla Grooves & Gear, 126 N. Main St., Milltown, NJ

Event: Record signing celebrating the vinyl edition of Tell the Truth

More information: Billy Squier's official website

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.