Christmas has taken over a neighborhood bar in Delco, where holiday decorations fill the space and drinks have names like Snow Miser and Heat Miser.

Kelly's Corner in Lester has transformed into Kelly's Christmas Corner for the season, with even more decorations after last year's display caught attention on social media. Owner Erin Kelly said some people told staff they had driven two to three hours to visit, inspiring her to go bigger this year.

The Irish pub at 400 Powhattan Ave., near Philadelphia International Airport, is serving 12 Christmas cocktails, including a Peppermint Bark Martini, Iced Hot Cocoa and Brown Sugar Old Fashioned. There's also a Snow Miser made with coconut rum, pineapple and blue curaçao, and a Heat Miser with cinnamon whiskey, apple whiskey and cranberry.

The holiday food menu includes Gobbler Eggrolls with cranberry sauce and turkey gravy, a Chicken Bowl with mashed potatoes and stuffing, and Apple Pie Eggrolls. Regular favorites like Barb's Famous Crab Bisque and Shepherd's Pie are also available.

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The bar has two upcoming holiday celebrations. On Friday, Dec. 18, Kelly's will thank its longtime customers with a Christmas party featuring complimentary lunch and dinner, giveaways and a DJ starting at 7 p.m. A holiday brunch follows Saturday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kelly's Christmas Corner is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. through New Year's Day. There's no cover charge or reservation required, whether you're stopping in for a holiday drink, dinner or a night out with friends.

Dates: Now through Friday, Jan. 1, 2027

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Location: Kelly's Corner, 400 Powhattan Ave., Lester, PA 19029

Admission: Free; food and drinks available for purchase

Highlights: Christmas decorations, 12 holiday cocktails, seasonal food and special events

Customer Christmas Party: Friday, Dec. 18, with a DJ at 7 p.m.

Holiday Brunch: Saturday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Kelly's Corner

Find more upcoming events here.

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