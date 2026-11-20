East Passyunk Avenue was named one of the coolest streets in the world this week by Time Out magazine.

Lauded for its "quality eats" and "South Philly grit," the roadway was listed 12th out of the 28 coolest blocks in the world, and it was the top-ranked street in the United States.

For the ranking, which was published Tuesday, editors at the media outlet said they consulted travel experts to evaluate each street on quality of life metrics like food and drink options, shopping, nightlife, street life, overall community and unique local businesses.

"Steps from the famed Italian Market and home to family-owned restaurants for decades, this street was destined to become a gourmand's paradise," the outlet said. "... Locals go for quirky storefronts and an ever-growing ecosystem of eateries."

Among the dining establishments mentioned in East Passyunk's entry were Royal Tavern, Mish Mish, El Chingon and Milk Jawn. Its lineup of "no-frills" bars like the Pub, Triangle Tavern and Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar were also specified. The outlet went on to recommend potential travelers to visit the Singing Fountain in Passyunk Square, the Latchkey record store, Philly Typewriter, Urban Jungle and the Occasionette gift shop, too.

Willshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, Atlantic Avenue in New York City, Sanjo-dori in Kyoto, Japan, and Ward Avenue in Sydney were among the other streets that East Passyunk was ranked above. Song Wat Road in Bangkok was listed as the coolest in the world.

East Passyunk Crossing Civic Association attributed the recognition to the area's vibrant and inclusive small business community, nearby residents who "add to the vibrancy of the Avenue" and the avenue's communal gathering spots in a post on social media Friday morning.

The street and surrounding neighborhood are home to over 150 independently owned businesses, over half of which are women-owned, according to Visit Philadelphia. On Friday, the James Beard-nominated restaurant River Twice on the avenue opened an adjoining bar that will expand its seating and offer à la carte menu options.