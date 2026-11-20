CAMDEN, N.J. – Jaylen Brown went through an individual session at Sixers practice on Friday morning, while Tyrese Maxey, Dean Wade, Dominick Barlow and Adem Bona were all full participants in what was a lighter day ahead of Saturday's matinee against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brown suffered a head injury and a hamstring injury over the course of a 31-point performance during the Sixers' road win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. After the game, he said both would be reevaluated on Tuesday; then he was ruled out of Wednesday's game in Orlando with a hamstring strain.

Maxey was not initially listed on the Sixers' injury report ahead of a euphoric win over the Magic, but shortly before tip-off he was added to the report with right foot soreness. The Sixers opted to hold Maxey out of the game after he played in the team's first 15 contests of the season, averaging 36.1 minutes per game.

Barlow, a starter in 59 games last season, has been out since the opening days of October due to a stress reaction in his back. Barlow has been in the midst of ramping up for weeks now, and it has become increasingly apparent in recent days that the 23-year-old big was on the verge of making himself available for the first time in 2026-27.

"We’ll have to see tomorrow," Barlow said on Friday. "That's all I've got for that. But I feel good. I went through practice today. I feel good."



Wade, an injury-prone player during the first seven years of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was also a late addition to Wednesday's injury report with hamstring tightness/soreness. He was eventually ruled out.

Bona, whose struggles as backup center were significant in the opening weeks of the season, took a hit to the neck during the Sixers' Nov. 4 road win over the Detroit Pistons. He remained in the game, and as he submitted his strongest showing of the season by far, he took a second hit to the neck. From there, the Sixers removed him from the game. While Bona was a full participant on Friday, he still needs to go through more contact work for being

Last Thursday, the Sixers said Bona would see a specialist and be re-evaluated in approximately one week. In his absence, Jabari Walker has thrived as Joel Embiid's primary backup.