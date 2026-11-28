People looking for their next tattoo will have plenty of artists to choose from when the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center Jan. 8-10, 2027. Admission costs $25 per day or $50 for a three-day pass, with free entry for children under 12.

Now in its 29th edition, the Villain Arts festival will bring together 1,600 local, national and international tattoo artists, according to organizers. Attendees can watch artists work, browse portfolios and get tattooed during the three-day event.

The announced lineup includes tattoo artists Holli Marie, Gary Parisi, Dave Robinowitz and Mystical Mike, along with Pony Lawson and Jacci Gresham. Vendors will sell artwork, clothing, jewelry and tattoo-related merchandise.

Appointments are arranged directly with individual artists, though many also accept walk-ups. Tattoos cost extra, with a $100 minimum enforced by Villain Arts. Anyone getting tattooed must be at least 18 and bring government-issued photo identification.

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There’s also a competitive side to the weekend. Tattoo contests include portraits, traditional designs, cover-ups, anime and “Most Unusual.” The Tattoo of the Day competitions recognize work started and completed during that day’s festival. Contest entry costs $10.

Between the artist booths and competitions, the entertainment lineup includes Cruella Morgan, James Maltman, Alakazam, Better Suspension and the Hueyxolotl Aztec Dance Group.

The festival runs from 2–11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Sunday. Tickets and the artist directory are available through Villain Arts.

Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Festival

Friday, Jan. 8–Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027

Friday: 2–11 p.m. | Saturday: 11 a.m.–11 p.m. | Sunday: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Pennsylvania Convention Center

143 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

$25 daily | $50 three-day pass | Free for children under 12

Tattoo appointments and services cost extra.

Find more upcoming events here.

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