The Phillies really won't be running it back in 2027, although it remains to be seen if the product they put on the field is actually better, and not just different.

Another reliable infielder won't be with them as Edmundo Sosa, a super utilityman and fan favorite who showed a penchant for coming up with big hits, has reportedly signed with the Minnesota Twins.

The deal, first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, is for two years and $17.5 million, but also comes with an opt out.

Utilityman Edmundo Sosa and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a two-year, $17.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sosa, 30, is another Twins free agent signing in a busy winter and a versatile addition who can earn up to $21 million in the deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 29, 2026

Sosa, 30, came to the Phillies in a 2022 trade that sent lefty reliever JoJo Romero to the Cardinals and has since been a valuable backup, playing in 392 games, and starting 274 of them, from 2023-2026 at nearly every position.

For his Phillies career, Sosa slashed .260/.302./.444 with 17 homers and 45 RBI. He has played second base, shortstop, third, left field, and DH, and became a fan favorite for his excellent defense and opportune power stroke, especially in pinch hit roles – including a pinch hit grand slam in the Phillies' final at-bat of a 5-3 road win over the Angels on Aug. 29 of this past season.

EDMUNDO SOSA GRAND SLAM!



THIS GAME IS BONKERS! pic.twitter.com/I0XkVi2bTQ — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2026

Just a few days later, against the Astros, he did it again, with a ninth-inning pinch hit double off the wall.

He also had a three-homer game against the Marlins in September of the 2025 season.

Sosa slashed .375/.412/.625 as a pinch hitter in 2026 with 6 hits and 7 RBI in 17 plate appearances. He was a key bat against left-handed pitching, with a .293/.346/.496 slash line against southpaws in 2026, along with 6 homers and 23 RBI.

The Phillies' infield is under major repair this offseason, although so far there have been more losses than gains. Last week, third baseman Alec Bohm reached an agreement on a two-year deal with Kansas City, and there's a slight possibility that shortstop Trea Turner is traded or an even bigger possibility that he will move into the outfield for 2027.

The Phils are hoping to fill at least one infield spot with top prospect Aidan Miller, but Miller missed most of 2026 with a back injury and hasn't played more than 8 games of Triple-A.

A report earlier this month surfaced from longtime Phillies Insider Jim Salisbury that the Phils had interest in versatile free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim but Kim on Friday reached a deal with the Tigers.

While teams are scrambling to sign free agents before the expected Dec. 1 MLB lockout date that could delay the start of the 2027 season quite a bit, the Phillies have only made these modest transactions:

• Trade with White Sox for RHP Jordan Leasure (who won't pitch in 2027 because of elbow surgery).

• Added minor league OF Bryan Rincon to the 40-man roster

• Signed LHP Tanner Banks, CF Derek Hill and C Rafael Marchán to avoid arbitration



Meanwhile, several free agents they were reportedly pursuing have landed elsewhere, including Japanese OF Teruaki Sato signing with the Blue Jays and left-handed reliever Adrian Morejón also signing with the Jays.

The Phillies non-tendered veteran José Alvarado, leaving them badly needing to find a southpaw reliever, but over the past few days the market has dried up quickly.

Left-hander A.J. Puk signed with the Nationals, lefty Patrick Sandoval signed with the Rockies, and Romero – a former Phillie who was traded for Sosa – signed with the Padres.

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