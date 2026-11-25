After seven sometimes-turbulent seasons with the Phillies, third baseman Alec Bohm has reportedly found a new home.

Per MLB Insider Jon Morosi, Bohm has agreed to a free agent deal with the Royals, which means Bohm will be playing for a different franchise – and in the American League – for the first time in his career, while the Phillies need an answer at third base.





Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the deal is two years and $20 million, a modest contract that shows the Phillies were never really interested in bringing him back.

In his end-of-season press conference, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski never committed to Bohm coming back and talked up top prospect Aidan Miller, who has played some third base and also shortstop. At one point, a report surfaced that the Yankees were interested in signing him.

Second baseman Byson Stott could replace Bohm at third – Stott played third last year after the Phils traded for second baseman Luis Arráez at the deadline, while Bohm moved to first – with Miller potentially playing second base, or even shortstop if Trea Turner is traded or moved to the outfield. The Phillies could potentially have new starters at second, shortstop and third base in 2027.

Bohm had some rough moments during his Phillies tenure, including an infamous public faux pas in his third season when he mouthed "I f-cking hate this place" after getting booed by the home crowd; several reports of potentially being traded in each of the past few seasons; and one of the worst hitting slumps of his career this past April.

But despite those moments, his defense improved from his 2020 rookie season, enough to make him a movable piece who also played several games at first base, and despite his streaky hitting and only occasional power, Bohm was still one of the best right-handed bats in the lineup during his Phillies tenure.

Bohm slashed .273/.325/.410 in his Phillies career, with 85 homers and 483 RBIs. He made the NL All-Star team in 2024, the year he drove in 97 runs for the second straight season. In a lineup known for its high chase rate year after year, Bohm never struck out more than 111 times in a season and didn't strike out more than 95 times in any of his past four seasons.

Bohm also played in 41 of 41 postseason games for the Phils from 2022-2027 and batted third or fourth in 20 of them.

With the Royals, Bohm heads back to the state where he attended college. He starred at Wichita State before becoming a Phillies first-round pick in 2018 and grew up in Omaha, Neb., which is less than 200 miles from Kansas City.

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