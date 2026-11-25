Tina Fey's Emmy-nominated Netflix series "The Four Seasons" will be filming scenes in South Philadelphia next week for the upcoming season.

Notices from NBCUniversal, which produces the streaming series, were taped to street posts around the impacted area informing residents that temporary parking restrictions and road closures would be implemented to accommodate the cast and crew.

According to the letters, which were posted on the r/Philadelphia Reddit page and by neighborhood Facebook groups, filming is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the east side of South Carlisle Street between Tasker and Dickinson streets and on both sides of Tasker Street between South Broad and 15th streets from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Both sides of Dickinson Street between Broad and 15th streets, as well as the west side of South Broad Street between Morris and Dickinson streets, will also prohibit parking from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Street closures will be put in place for the safety of the cast, crew and equipment, the notice said. South Carlisle Street will be closed between Tasker and Dickinson streets on Monday from noon to 4 a.m. and on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.

"To maintain these closures, we will have the Philadelphia Police Department on surrounding streets to detour traffic, but those streets will still be accessible to local traffic," the notice said.

Last month, "The Four Seasons" put out a casting call for Philadelphia-based background actors. West Philadelphia native Colman Domingo's character in the show is from Philadelphia and recently moved back to take care of his sick mother.

Most road closures are less than two blocks away from the Miracle on 13th Street spectacle, which opens to the public on Saturday. Could there be a Philly-based Christmas episode of "The Four Seasons" on the way?