'The Four Seasons' and 'Task' are casting extras in the Philly area

Ready to wander through the background of a Delco crime scene or a fractious couples vacation? Philadelphians will have not one but two chances to work as paid extras in returning TV series.

"Task" and "The Four Seasons" have put out casting calls for upcoming shoots in the region. "Task," which has filmed recently in Manayunk and Wissahickon Valley Park, is seeking young men and women who "look like high schoolers" but are over 18 years old for a homecoming dance scene. Prospective extras must be able to handle their own transportation to the set, in a to-be-disclosed part of Delaware County, and be available to work Thursday, Nov. 12. SAG-AFTRA and non-union actors are welcome to apply through Heery Loftus Casting.

After taking its characters to upstate New York and Italy, "The Four Seasons" is picking up where it left off in its Season 2 finale: Philadelphia. (Co-creator and star Tina Fey, who grew up in Upper Darby, and fellow star Colman Domingo, a West Philly native, might have had something to do with it.) The Netflix show is welcoming extras of all ages and ethnicities to apply for paid work on Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1. Interested actors should submit their contact information, photos and measurements to Central Casting.

What should extras expect from either of these shoots? We have some theories, which require discussing spoilers.

As "Task" established in its debut HBO season last year, FBI agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) has an adopted teen daughter Emily (Silvia Dionicio) and son Ethan (Andrew Russel). The latter was incarcerated last we saw him, but he could be out by the second season, making him and/or Emily likely guests at a high school dance. New character Eddie Barnes (Mahershala Ali) has a family, too, so maybe it's his kid swaying to "Don't Stop Believin'."

"The Four Seasons" ripped husbands Danny (Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani) out of their new home in Italy after Danny's mom had a health emergency in Philadelphia, where she lives. In the Season 2 ender, the couple decided to move to the City of Brotherly Love to care for her. The new episodes could show us a brief glimpse of their life in Pennsylvania, or it might have the whole gaggle of friends — Kate (Fey), Jack (Will Forte), Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) and Ginny (Erika Henningsen) — coming to visit. They already went down to the Shore in the previous season.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.