HBO's 'Task' to film in Manayunk next week for second season

HBO crews will head to Manayunk next week to begin filming scenes for the second season of Brad Ingelsby's hit crime drama "Task," according to a neighborhood notice from the show's producers.

A resident posted a copy of the letter on the Roxborough/Manayunk Community Group on Facebook. The show's locations department is notifying residents and businesses that film crews will take over several streets on July 8-9 to allow room for trailers and equipment vehicles.

There will be "No Parking" signs placed for the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, July 8, from 6 p.m. until Thursday, July 9, at 10 p.m.

• Dupont Street between High Street and Smick Street

• Baker Street between Dupont Street and Green Lane

• Baker Street between Dupont Street and Mallory Street

Thursday, July 9, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Dupont Street between Smick Street and High Street

Producers said they will need to close the affected streets as cast members and equipment move through the area throughout the scheduled times for filming. Police will be on site to detour traffic to surrounding streets.

"We will try to keep these closures as minimal as possible and will not prevent residents from accessing driveways or parking lots," the letter from Random Productions, LLC said.

"Task" was initially expected to be a limited series when the first season's seven-episode run — primarily set and filmed in Delaware County – ended in October. HBO renewed the series in November and received a state record $49.8 million in tax credits from the Pennsylvania Film Office to shoot entirely in southeastern Pennsylvania. The first season brought film crews to the Italian Market in South Philly, where scenes were shot at Ralph's Italian Restaurant, and other scenes were filmed at Wissahickon Valley Park.

Series lead Mark Ruffalo will return for Season 2 as FBI agent Tom Brandis, joined by new co-star Mahershala Ali as Philadelphia-based DEA agent Eddie Barnes. Brandis' task force investigated a series of drug house robberies in Season 1, uncovering a feud between a motorcycle gang and the brother of a former member who was murdered. In Season 2, Barnes' DEA unit will come into conflict with Brandis' group at the FBI, Deadline reported.

Other cast members announced for Season 2 include Edgar Ramirez ("Carlos"), Harry Melling ("The Queen's Gambit" and "Harry Potter" films) and Aminah Nieves ("1923").

Earlier this year, "Task" held a casting call for bilingual Latino actors in the Philly area. A timeline for the premiere of Season 2 has not been revealed.

HBO said "Task" was among its fastest-growing freshman series ever produced, drawing 4 million U.S. viewers for the finale in the first three days after its release. That was up from 3.1 million viewers who watched the premiere in its first three days, and the series as a whole outperformed Ingelsby's Emmy-winning predecessor "Mare of Easttown."

"Task" and its Season 1 cast, led by Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey, are expected to be strong contenders at the Emmy's in September. Nominees for the awards will be announced July 8 while the show's films crews are in Philadelphia.