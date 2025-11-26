Pa. awards HBO's 'Task' $49.8 million tax credit to film Season 2 in the state

The second season of HBO's "Task" will be filmed entirely in Southeastern Pennsylvania and receive a $49.8 million tax credit, the largest ever provided to a single show by the Pennsylvania Film Office, officials said.

After HBO renewed Brad Ingelsby's Delco crime drama last week, the network projected the return of the series would create more than 3,700 jobs in Pennsylvania, result in 25,000 hotel nights for the hospitality industry and contribute $194.1 million into the state's economy from direct expenditures.

MORE: Where will 'Task' creator Brad Ingelsby take HBO's Delco drama in Season 2?

"We're proud to support another returning series by homegrown storyteller Brad Ingelsby through the Film Production Tax Credit Program," Pennsylvania Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi said in a press release Wednesday.

The state's film office, part of the Department of Community and Economic Development, offers 25-30% tax credits to film productions that spend at least 60% of their production budgets in Pennsylvania. The tax credit "Task" will receive for Season 2 accounts for nearly half of the $100 million allotted to the tax credit program in the state's 2025-26 budget.

"I am thrilled to be filming another season of 'Task' in my home state of Pennsylvania," Ingelsby said in the release. He grew up and still lives in Berwyn, Chester County. "I'm deeply grateful that I get to tell stories about characters from this very specific part of the country while working alongside the wonderful people who also call Pennsylvania home."

HBO has not said when production on Season 2 will begin. Lead actor Mark Ruffalo, who starred as FBI agent Tom Brandis, is the only member of the cast confirmed to be returning.

Season 1 of "Task" filmed in Aston, Marcus Hook, Media, Ridley Township and Upper Chichester in Delaware County. The series also brought crews to Philadelphia to film in the Italian Market and at Wissahickon Valley Park. Other scenes were shot at the Bangor Quarry in Northampton County, Sixpenny Creek Quarry in Berks County and in the Poconos.

HBO also filmed "Mare of Easttown," Ingelsby's first crime drama with the network, in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

"The locations in and around Philadelphia add an invaluable level of authenticity to the series," Janet Graham Borba, HBO's executive vice president of production, said in a statement.

The show also provided exposure to local businesses and artists. Characters wore clothing bearing the names of Kensington's Forin Cafe and Havertown Bicycle Shop, among others, and Philly apparel maker Eric "HeavySlime" Kenney had several of his T-shirt designs featured on the show.

"The Shapiro Administration understands that supporting productions like 'Task' have a powerful impact on Pennsylvania's creative economy through the creation of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while also giving new opportunities to local businesses in the southeastern region," Pesi said.