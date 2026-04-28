'Task' seeks bilingual Latino actors for Season 2 shoot in Philly area

The dark Delco drama of the moment, "Task," is preparing to shoot a new season in the Philly area — and it's looking for new faces to join its cast.

The HBO series has put out a casting call for Latino actors for its second season. The speaking roles are open to men and women who speak both English and Spanish and are at least 18 years old. Positions are paid and open to union and non-union performers. Filming will start in the city and surrounding suburbs on Monday, July 6.

Heery Loftus Casting, the Philadelphia-based agency that also worked on Season 1 of "Task," is accepting headshots online. Aspiring actors have until Monday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m. to apply.

Little is known about the show's next story. Last month, news broke that Mahershala Ali would play Eddie Barnes, "a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia." His team will "come into conflict" with returning lead character Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), an FBI agent heading up a new task force. HBO has not confirmed any other cast members.

An expanded Latino cast could, however, hint at a new storyline featuring Freddy Frias, the Dominican drug lord who operated out of Ralph's Italian Restaurant last season. It might also indicate the family of Cliff Broward, played by Raúl Castillo, is entering the picture. Or it could be something else entirely — only creator and Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby really knows.

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