Visiting Philly? Instead of going to Stateside Live!, go to one of these sports bars

Philadelphia is bracing for a surge in tourism this summer with dozens of events directly or indirectly associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Tourist Traps: Here are alternatives to other tourist attractions that are bound to be packed this summer.

LOVE statue

Liberty Bell

Pat's and Geno's

'Rocky' sites

Reading Terminal

West Fairmount Park

Rocky Steps

Michelin Star restaurants

Rita's Translation: Expect long lines at the Liberty Bell, Rocky statue and anywhere else that could be viewed as quintessentially Philly by anyone from outside the Delaware Valley. To help expand out-of-towners' appreciation of what's authentic to the area, we've compiled lists of alternatives to 10 tourist hot spots in the city. (We apologize if we're blowing up your favorite neighborhood spot.) For this collection of staff picks, we've recommended some sports bars to go to that aren't located right in the Sports Complex because everyone has the same great idea to grab a drink at Stateside Live! before or after a game. In a sports town like Philly, there are no shortages of bars to stress-watch a game while sitting side-by-side with your fellow pessimistic brethren. So instead of heading to Stateside Live!, check out these sports bars instead: John Kopp/PhillyVoice The Black Taxi, at 745 N. 25th St. in Fairmount, is among the best soccer bars in Philadelphia. The Black Taxi 745 N. 25th St. If you're looking for a frenzied atmosphere to watch a World Cup match and want to avoid the logistical headache of getting to FIFA Fan Festival, consider popping by this Irish pub in Fairmount. It's considered one of the best soccer bars in the city, with crowds packing the space for big games. The menu includes a smattering of Irish staples, including Irish breakfast, bangers and mash, and Guinness-braised beef stew. - John Kopp

Provided Image/Sydney Carlson Buffalo Billiards, located at 118 Chestnut St. in Old City, is a prime destination to watch a game.



118 Chestnut St., Old City

Buffalo Billiards in Old City is a tried-and-true classic. There are plenty of TVs, pool tables, shuffleboard tables and dartboards — along with a crowd that's always ready to get rowdy. The upstairs section is perfect if you’re looking for a more chill vibe, and if you’re lucky, you may catch a glimpse of a Philly athlete in the flesh. Within the past year, I have seen both Sixers center Andre Drummond and Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean at the bar. - Molly McVety

Provided Image/Flanigan's Boathouse Flanigan's Boathouse on Fayette Street is Conshohocken's go-to sports bar for any big games.

113 Fayette St., Conshohocken

The Conshy staple has no shortage of TVs and wings — and really what else do you need for a sports bar? Whether it's the Eagles winning the Super Bowl or the Sixers' Game 7 victory over the Celtics or the U.S. men's hockey team beating Canada 2-1 in overtime to win the gold medal in the Winter Olympics, the atmosphere at the Boathouse always matches the moment. There's also a pretty great beer and wine shop connected to bar. - Jeff Tomik

2120 Fairmount Ave., Fairmount; 1612 South St., Graduate Hospital

I'm pretty sure I've gone to a bar to voluntarily watch a sports game exactly once, so I'm not really the expert in this category. So instead I'll rely on my knowledge of bars which air live episodes of reality TV (there's actually is crossover here since watchability is essential for both). For a trusty standby — decent drinks and screens galore — Founding Fathers never lets you down. Urban Saloon, meanwhile, can get a little more creative with watch parties. Back in the Joey Graziadei "Bachelor" days, the bar added themed drinks and games to coincide with episodes. - Michaela Althouse