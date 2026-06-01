Visiting Philly? Instead of going to Rita's, get a frozen treat at these places

Philadelphia is bracing for a surge in tourism this summer with dozens of events directly or indirectly associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Tourist Traps: Here are alternatives to other tourist attractions that are bound to be packed this summer.

LOVE statue

Liberty Bell

Pat's and Geno's

'Rocky' sites

Reading Terminal

Stateside Live!

West Fairmount Park

Rocky Steps

Michelin Star restaurants Translation: Expect long lines at the Liberty Bell, Rocky statue and anywhere else that could be viewed as quintessentially Philly by anyone from outside the Delaware Valley. To help expand out-of-towners' appreciation of what's authentic to the area, we've compiled lists of alternatives to 10 tourist hot spots in the city. (We apologize if we're blowing up your favorite neighborhood spot.) For this collection of staff picks, we've recommended some Rita's substitutes for when you're looking for a delicious reprieve on a hot summer night. Look, we love Rita's, which was founded in Bensalem in 1984, but there are now nearly 600 locations in over 30 states so coming to Philly to visit a Rita's is like grabbing a slice at Sbarro in New York City. So for water ice or ice cream, check out these places instead: Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Tropical Treats has a flavorful selection of water ice, gelato, ice cream and other tasty snacks. Above, a cup of the Mango Madness and a slice of banana cheesecake.

Tropical Treats 524 W. Girard Ave., Northern Liberties/Ludlow This place is a little paradise island in Philly. Tropical Treats mixes water ice with fresh cut fruit, serving cups that burst with flavor and go the extra mile with a little umbrella popped in for effect. Their Mango Madness is a delight, and the menu covers other ground if you want to be truly indulgent. They've got pizza pretzels and buffalo chicken pretzels, hot dogs, ice cream by the scoop, gelato and a selection of cheesecakes. The banana cheesecake, served with Nilla Wafers on top, is perfectly sweet and refreshing without too much richness. Get a treat and cross Girard to savor it at Cruz Playground two blocks north. - Michael Tanenbaum

Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice Milk Jawn makes seasonal flavors like key lime pie and strawberry rhubarb, pictured above.

1439 East Passyunk Ave.; 946 N. 2nd St.

Every year around June (OK, fine, April), my little treat budget takes a massive hit thanks to Milk Jawn. The small-batch scoop shop makes some of the most inventive ice cream in Philadelphia and, unlike some science experiments, they all taste fantastic. The menu features about a dozen core flavors, including a few vegan options, and rotates out another 3-4 slots. If you're looking for something fruity, try the lemon blueberry basil swirl. For a richer, chocolatey scoop, the tahini fudge swirl is the way to go. - Kristin Hunt

Molly McVety/PhillyVoice Fairmount Flavors, located at 2004 Fairmount Ave., is a great option for a frozen treat in the summertime.



2004 Fairmount Ave., Fairmount





There's a certain anticipation that builds waiting in line for a scoop, or three, at Fairmount Flavors. Maybe it’s the “small” sizes that often require both hands to hold or its dizzying menu selection that includes everything from a Belgian waffle ice cream sandwich to a fresh-baked soft pretzel, but something about the humble storefront brings me back to a childhood spent at the Jersey shore. If you’re hankering for some water ice in particular, I highly recommend the tropical fruit mix, which gives you a slightly different taste with every bite. - Molly McVety

3632 Powelton Ave., Powelton

You can nab a scoop of water ice at this West Philly staple, but the real stars of the show are the homemade cookies and ice cream. The expansive menu includes soft-serve, milkshakes, freshly made ice cream cookie sandwiches and carnival bites like funnel cakes and corn dogs. There's no official seating since it's just a walk-up window, but sitting on a curb and trying to finish your ice cream before it melts in the heat is peak summer energy. I live nowhere near Coco's, but I have been known to drop by some neighborhood friends in the warm months as an excuse to grab a treat. - Michaela Althouse

Jeff Tomik/PhillyVoice Jeff Tomik/PhillyVoice Above, a Conshy Craze with vanilla and chocolate swirl soft serve ice cream and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups from Scoops, which is located next to a Gulf gas station in Conshohocken.



515 Fayette St. # B, Conshohocken

Connected to the Gulf gas station on Fayette Street in Conshohocken, Scoops is worth the drive outside city limits. It has a menu like a desserts-only Cheesecake Factory — featuring both soft-serve and hand-dipped ice cream options along with water ice, milkshakes, gelati, floats and sundaes. My go-to order is the Conshy Craze, which is the shop's version of a Dairy Queen Blizzard, with vanilla and chocolate swirl soft-serve ice cream as the base and pieces of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. - Jeff Tomik