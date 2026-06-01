Visiting Philly? Instead of trying to eat at a Michelin restaurant, get a reservation here

Philadelphia is bracing for a surge in tourism this summer with dozens of events directly or indirectly associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Tourist Traps: Here are alternatives to other tourist attractions that are bound to be packed this summer.

LOVE statue

Liberty Bell

Pat's and Geno's

'Rocky' sites

Reading Terminal

Stateside Live!

West Fairmount Park

Rocky Steps

Rita's Translation: Expect long lines at the Liberty Bell, Rocky statue and anywhere else that could be viewed as quintessentially Philly by anyone from outside the Delaware Valley. To help expand out-of-towners' appreciation of what's authentic to the area, we've compiled lists of alternatives to 10 tourist hot spots in the city. (We apologize if we're blowing up your favorite neighborhood spot.) For this collection of staff picks, we've recommended the best places that were omitted from the Michelin Guide. The tire company that can elevate a restaurants' reputation with just one star visited Philly for the first time last year and announced that it had given that designation to three dining establishments in the city. There were also other places that were recommended by its reviewers, earned a Green Star for sustainable practices or won a Bib Gourmand for providing elevated meals at a relatively reasonable price. While there are more than 30 restaurants that were recognized by the Michelin Guide, there are still plenty of others that didn't receive an endorsement from the culinary gods that are totally worth making a reservation. Here are some of our favorites: Provided Image/Society Hill Films Cry Baby Pasta is located in the heart of Queen Village at 627 S. 3rd St.

Cry Baby Pasta 627 S 3rd St, Queen Village Cry Baby Pasta is — in my opinion — the perfect restaurant. Not too fancy, not too casual, a pasta-forward menu and located in the heart of Queen Village, it's the full package. It also serves one of the best espresso martinis in the city. I highly recommend trying their different kinds of bruschettas, which are served more like personal pizzas than an amuse-bouche. - Molly McVety

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Malbec Argentina Steakhouse in Society Hill offers a great menu and an intimate space in the charming Headhouse Square district.

400 S. 2nd St., Headhouse Square

If you're looking for a romantic spot that feels intimate and laid back, Malbec is the perfect place to get a steak dinner and sample the cuisine of Argentina. Wine is available by the glass or bottle. The restaurant is tucked in Headhouse Square, surrounded by cobblestone street. The menu features empanadas, milanesa, seafood and homemade pasta. The dining room is dim, lively and adorned with captivating tango and Gaucho-inspired artwork. - Michael Tanenbaum

617 S. 3rd St, Queen Village

Liz Grothe's Queen Village restaurant offers a five- to six-course, prix fixe menu which changes week-to-week and often explores the culinary history of Italian regions — though there's also the occasional burger night. Think seafood, fresh pastas and homemade tiramisu alongside a rabbit, carrot and wild fennel primavera. Each meal does have a vegetarian option, so long as it's booked in advance. I had the chance to go to a pop-up last year and can't wait to head back this summer. - Michaela Althouse

210 W. Washington Square

Few fine-dining establishments can match the al fresco vibes of Talula's Garden. The restaurant's cozy patio seating is adorned with lush greens and flowers, offering a relaxed vibe as patrons enter off Washington Square. The farm-to-table menu is just as good as the atmosphere, with a rotating menu of Mid-Atlantic cuisine and some of the best charcuterie boards in the city. - John Kopp