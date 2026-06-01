Visiting Philly? Instead of climbing to the top of the Rocky Steps, get a view of the city's skyline here

Philadelphia is bracing for a surge in tourism this summer with dozens of events directly or indirectly associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Tourist Traps: Here are alternatives to other tourist attractions that are bound to be packed this summer.

LOVE statue

Liberty Bell

Pat's and Geno's

'Rocky' sites

Reading Terminal

Stateside Live!

West Fairmount Park

Michelin Star restaurants

Rita's Translation: Expect long lines at the Liberty Bell, Rocky statue and anywhere else that could be viewed as quintessentially Philly by anyone from outside the Delaware Valley. To help expand out-of-towners' appreciation of what's authentic to the area, we've compiled lists of alternatives to 10 tourist hot spots in the city. (We apologize if we're blowing up your favorite neighborhood spot.) For this collection of staff picks, we've recommended the best views of the city's skyline that don't involve trekking up the 72 stone stairs outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. There are hidden gems scattered all around the city that offer breathtaking panoramas of the cityscape, which is anchored by the Comcast buildings and One Liberty Place. So instead of climbing the Rocky Steps, go here for a view of the Philadelphia skyline: Molly McVety/PhillyVoice The South Street Bridge is a perfect perch to get a new view of the city skyline.

South Street Bridge Near the intersection of 27th and South streets If you’re keeping up with my entries, you may be able to tell that I’m a hopeless romantic for anything on or adjacent to South Street. But I don’t think this is an unpopular opinion. The South Street Bridge and the Schuylkill River Trail that runs underneath it have some of the best views (and people-watching) in Philly. Check it out near sunset and watch the skyline absolutely pop. - Molly McVety

Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice The Bok Bar offers skyline views from the top of a former South Philly high school.

800 Mifflin St.

Take the elevator to the rooftop of the Bok Building and enjoy the views from the former South Philly high school. Bok Bar is an institution for good reason: The skyline is majestic, the drink menu is great and the food (from a rotating roster of local restaurants) is arguably even better. In a fun nod to the place's roots, some of the tables double as chalkboards for idle doodles and messages. In a less fun bit of heritage, the bathrooms were apparently designed for the tiniest teenagers who ever lived. -Kristin Hunt

John Kopp/PhillyVoice Drexel Park in University City overlooks the Philadelphia skyline.



3100 Powelton Ave.

Grab a blanket and pick up some takeout at Santucci's Pizza or another restaurant along Lancaster Avenue. Then wander up to Drexel Park for a picnic in front of the most under-appreciated view of the Philadelphia skyline. Unlike the view from the art museum steps, the Comcast towers are formidable without obscuring One Liberty Place or the BNY Mellon Center. (That's the skyscraper topped with a pyramid). - John Kopp

Michael Tanenbaum/PhillyVoice Cira Green is an elevated park on the 11th floor of the Cira Center South.



129 S. 30th St.



The development of University City's skyline over the past few decades has made the neighborhood a great place for views of the Schuylkill River and Center City. The issue is having access to office buildings and roofs. At the Cira Centre South, one block away from the 30th Street Station, Cira Green is an elevated park that's open to the public on the building's 11th floor. The lawn is often used for movie screenings and there's burger stand up there. Follow the Cira Green sign to enter the building's south parking garage (between Chestnut and Walnut streets) and take the elevator up to the park, which is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May through September. - Michael Tanenbaum