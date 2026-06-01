Visiting Philly? Instead of going to the LOVE statue, check out these places for a photo op

Philadelphia is bracing for a surge in tourism this summer with dozens of events directly or indirectly associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Tourist Traps: Here are alternatives to other tourist attractions that are bound to be packed this summer.

Liberty Bell

Pat's and Geno's

'Rocky' sites

Reading Terminal

Stateside Live!

West Fairmount Park

Rocky Steps

Michelin Star restaurants

Rita's Translation: Expect long lines at the Liberty Bell, Rocky statue and anywhere else that could be viewed as quintessentially Philly by anyone from outside the Delaware Valley. To help expand out-of-towners' appreciation of what's authentic to the area, we've compiled lists of alternatives to 10 tourist hot spots in the city. (We apologize if we're blowing up your favorite neighborhood spot.) For this collection of staff picks, we've recommended some Instagram-worthy landmarks that aren't the LOVE statue. No hating on the iconic Robert Indiana sculpture in the heart of the city, but there are better backdrops that capture the vibes of the city of Brotherly Love that don't literally spell it out for you. So for the best photo ops in the area, check out these places instead: Jeff Tomik/PhillyVoice Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, the creation of mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar, has a different treasure wherever you look at the 3,000-square-foot space.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens 1020 South St. The 3,000-square-foot creation of the late Isaiah Zagar turns trash into treasure by transforming recycled bottles, ceramics and bicycle spokes into a labyrinth of mosaic art in South Philly. Everywhere you look there's something weird, beautiful, colorful and whimsical. Zagar, who died earlier this year, scattered Easter eggs all over the installation, working his family, pets and mottos into his art. (Keep an eye out for his beloved poodle Blue.) So trade in traditional for quirky and go here instead of the LOVE statue. There's no better place in the city to get photobombed by a mermaid. - Jeff Tomik

Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice Graffiti Pier along the Delaware waterfront is a fun place to explore some of Philly's rich graffiti history.

Pier 18, Port Richmond

Though a partial collapse and plans to formally turn this space into a public park have left Graffiti Pier's future a little uncertain, as of right now it's still an awesome spot for a photo along the water. You have to take a short hike to get there, which helps it feel cozy and hidden despite its popularity among locals. Given the city's rich history with graffiti and murals, it's a cool spot to honor some of Philly's artsy roots. Pro tip: Railroad workers once used the space to unload coal from trains, so leave the white sneakers at home unless you don't mind getting them dirty. - Michaela Althouse

Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice The Chinatown Friendship Gate, located at the intersection of N. 10th and Arch streets.



Intersection of N. 10th and Arch streets



