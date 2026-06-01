Visiting Philly? Instead of going to the LOVE statue, check out these places for a photo op

June 01, 2026
Philadelphia is bracing for a surge in tourism this summer with dozens of events directly or indirectly associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Translation: Expect long lines at the Liberty Bell, Rocky statue and anywhere else that could be viewed as quintessentially Philly by anyone from outside the Delaware Valley.
To help expand out-of-towners' appreciation of what's authentic to the area, we've compiled lists of alternatives to 10 tourist hot spots in the city. (We apologize if we're blowing up your favorite neighborhood spot.)
For this collection of staff picks, we've recommended some Instagram-worthy landmarks that aren't the LOVE statue. No hating on the iconic Robert Indiana sculpture in the heart of the city, but there are better backdrops that capture the vibes of the city of Brotherly Love that don't literally spell it out for you.
So for the best photo ops in the area, check out these places instead:
1020 South St.
The 3,000-square-foot creation of the late Isaiah Zagar turns trash into treasure by transforming recycled bottles, ceramics and bicycle spokes into a labyrinth of mosaic art in South Philly. Everywhere you look there's something weird, beautiful, colorful and whimsical. Zagar, who died earlier this year, scattered Easter eggs all over the installation, working his family, pets and mottos into his art. (Keep an eye out for his beloved poodle Blue.) So trade in traditional for quirky and go here instead of the LOVE statue. There's no better place in the city to get photobombed by a mermaid. - Jeff Tomik
Pier 18, Port Richmond
Though a partial collapse and plans to formally turn this space into a public park have left Graffiti Pier's future a little uncertain, as of right now it's still an awesome spot for a photo along the water. You have to take a short hike to get there, which helps it feel cozy and hidden despite its popularity among locals. Given the city's rich history with graffiti and murals, it's a cool spot to honor some of Philly's artsy roots. Pro tip: Railroad workers once used the space to unload coal from trains, so leave the white sneakers at home unless you don't mind getting them dirty. - Michaela Althouse
If you want an Instagram-worthy picture, the arch in Chinatown is a much better backdrop than the small, underwhelming LOVE Statue. The 40-foot gate was erected in 1984 and designed by Chinese-American artist Sabrina Soong in a similar architectural style of the Qing dynasty. Its tiles were a donation from Philadelphia’s sister city, Tianjin, China. Not only does its backstory and overall aesthetic trump the Love Statue, but it also puts you in the heart of one of the city’s most exciting neighborhoods to explore. - Molly McVety
Fifth and Race streets
The Benjamin Franklin Bridge doesn't get the love that the country's most famous suspension bridges receive, but if you're looking for a place to pose in front of the Philadelphia skyline, this is a great spot. The bridge has a 1.3-mile pedestrian path connecting Philadelphia and Camden. In Philly, it can be accessed at Fifth and Race streets. You'll need to walk, bike or run up at least one-third of it to get the view, but it's worth it. For those who are feeling particularly adventurous, try crossing the entire span and wandering along the Camden waterfront. There are great skyline views from there, too. - John Kopp
Sometimes catching a sunset is a matter of lucky timing and the moment just overwhelms you. The stretch of Girard Avenue from Front Street in Fishtown west to Broad Street is among the best places in Philly to actively seek out a fiery sky. SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line (the Blue Line) conveniently stops at Girard. There are tons of Fishtown bars and restaurants to visit before heading in the direction of Broad Street. The storefronts, the reflection of the sun on the trolly tracks and the general madness of traffic on Girard are some of the truest sights and sounds that make Philly what it is — good, bad and ugly — and the photo will always remind you of that. Fair warning: if you go too early, the glare will be brutal. - Michael Tanenbaum
902 Washington Ave.; 60 N. 2nd St.
Carrie Bradshaw would have a field day in Philadelphia. The city offers not one but two opportunities to pose with a giant piece of footwear. There's the big cowboy boot outside Viejo Oeste #2 in the Italian Market, and the human-sized high heel stuffed with blooms at NE Flower Boutique in Old City. Please don't climb inside either of them. - Kristin Hunt