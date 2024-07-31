Graffiti Pier partially collapses into Delaware River

July 31, 2024
Part of Graffiti Pier collapsed into the Delaware River early Wednesday morning, officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard said it received reports that 10-20 feet of the pier had fallen into the water around 6:25 a.m. Boat and helicopter crews were dispatched to the area, but their search has been suspended pending further information. Responders from the Coast Guard and Philadelphia police and fire departments found no signs of distress and received no reports of missing persons.
The cause of the collapse is currently unknown, the Coast Guard said.
A dramatic video of the Graffiti Pier collapse began circulating on Reddit on Wednesday afternoon, apparently captured from a residential roof camera at 6:23 a.m. The clip shows the end of the pier abruptly toppling into the river.
HughE Dillon, of Philly Chit Chat, posted before and after photos showing the unofficial Port Richmond park on X, formerly Twitter.
According to a Coast guard press release: At 6:25 a.m., Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders received a report that 10 to 20 feet of the Graffiti pier had collapsed into the water. It’s gone, hardly any debris. pic.twitter.com/4YEPzt0rnC— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) July 31, 2024
