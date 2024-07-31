Graffiti Pier partially collapses into Delaware River

Part of Graffiti Pier collapsed into the Delaware River early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received reports that 10-20 feet of the pier had fallen into the water around 6:25 a.m. Boat and helicopter crews were dispatched to the area, but their search has been suspended pending further information. Responders from the Coast Guard and Philadelphia police and fire departments found no signs of distress and received no reports of missing persons.

The cause of the collapse is currently unknown, the Coast Guard said.

A dramatic video of the Graffiti Pier collapse began circulating on Reddit on Wednesday afternoon, apparently captured from a residential roof camera at 6:23 a.m. The clip shows the end of the pier abruptly toppling into the river.

HughE Dillon, of Philly Chit Chat, posted before and after photos showing the unofficial Port Richmond park on X, formerly Twitter.

Graffiti Pier was once a coal loading dock, but has turned into a Instagrammable haven for street artists in the years since it was abandoned. Since 2019, the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. has been working on turning the space into an actual public park. But the DRWC had still not acquired Graffiti Pier from its private owner, Conrail, as of January 2023.

