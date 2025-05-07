Eagles 2026 mock draft roundup

Let's squeeze every last drop out of the mock draft page view cash cow, shall we?



Pick 32: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

Ozzy Trapilo, who was drafted in the second round over the weekend, locked down right tackle for Boston College while Bowry handled left tackle duties. Bowry’s run blocking needs to improve, but his efficiency patterns in pass pro drew scouts’ eyes.

#JimmySays: The Eagles selected a pair of offensive tackles on Day 3 of the 2025 draft, so it'll be interesting to see if they can show that they have any hope of starting down the line. If not, then the "Lane Johnson replacement" debate will be renewed next year.

Pick 31: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt (Jordan Reid, ESPN)

The Eagles have broken some of their draft trends recently. In 2024, they drafted a corner in Round 1 (Quinyon Mitchell) for the first time since 2002. This year, they drafted an off-ball linebacker in Round 1 (Jihaad Campbell) for the first time since 1979. Let's keep that going with Stowers, who would be their first Round 1 tight end since 1988. Stowers broke out last season, catching 49 passes for 638 yards and 5 touchdowns. His ability to create after the catch is special, as his 8.1-yard post-catch average was eighth best among FBS tight ends. He could eventually replace Dallas Goedert.

#JimmySays: I suppose Reid is right that the Eagles are now a little more unpredictable than they previously were.

Pick 30: Austin Barber, OT, Florida (Eric Froton, NBC Sports)

Barber (6-6, 314 pounds) has held down the left tackle spot at Florida for the last two seasons and is now slated to protect the blind side of potential future first-round quarterback DJ Lagway. Barber boasts ideal length and heft to become a multi-year starter in The League.

#JimmySays: NBC has the Ravens picking 31st and the Bills picking 32nd. 🤔

Pick 32: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State (Josh Edwards, CBS)

Penn State does not sign defenders with a low athletic floor. Dennis-Sutton has the ceiling to reach this point and the Eagles would be more than obliged to take him in the first round given their track record addressing the offensive and defensive lines early.

#JimmySays: Dennis-Sutton is more of a power rusher and a very good run defender than he is an elite athlete, in my opinion. I do agree that he makes sense for the Eagles in something of a Brandon Graham-like role.

Pick 31: A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State (Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, PFF)

One of the few needs for the Eagles is to find a long-term answer at the outside cornerback spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Philadelphia does so here with Harris, who plays only a two-hour drive away. He finished his sophomore year as one of the 10 most valuable cornerbacks in the nation, according to PFF’s Wins Above Average metric, while allowing only 0.76 yards per coverage snap. Harris can succeed on the outside or in the slot and has excellent instincts in zone coverage while being very technically refined overall.

#JimmySays: We'll see if Kelee Ringo can win a starting job in 2025, and what he looks like in that role. I do think a corner makes sense, however, because it'll be tough re-signing Ringo even if he pans out. I don't know if that'll be with a first-round pick, though.

Pick 32: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson (Brent Sobleski, b/r)

The reigning Super Bowl champions struck gold in the secondary last season with rookie defensive backs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean both having impressive campaigns. However, Darius Slay became a salary-cap casualty in the offseason, leaving the Eagles with a question mark at one outside corner spot. Kelee Ringo is currently slated to step into a much bigger role this fall, but he’s unproven, with just five starts and 311 defensive snaps during the regular season over the last two years, per Pro Football Reference. Until the 2023 fourth-round pick proves otherwise, expect the Philadelphia Eagles to be tied to cornerbacks for next year's draft. Meanwhile, Avieon Terrell looks to follow his brother A.J.’s footsteps as a first-round cornerback from Clemson. "The younger Terrell is a much better run defender than his brother, placing fourth among all cornerbacks with a 90.7 PFF run-defense grade this past season, and his three forced fumbles tied for second," Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema and Max Chadwick. "Terrell is still excellent in coverage as well, leading all Power Four corners with 14 forced incompletions in 2024. While not the biggest at just 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Terrell plays with outstanding physicality for the position and has the speed to stick with receivers in man coverage."

#JimmySays: We also have to see if fifth-round pick Mac McWilliams can show something, and in the past the Eagles have been content to find cheaper CB2s off the street, like Steven Nelson and James Bradberry. That third corner spot could be one where the Eagles look to preserve resources.

Pick 32: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated)

The reigning champs seem unlikely to bring back Jahan Dotson, and A.J. Brown’s not getting any younger. Boston has fantastic size on the outside (6' 4", 209 pounds) and is primed for a big campaign playing for a head coach who also happens to be GM Howie Roseman’s college roommate.

#JimmySays: It's very funny to me that people are hellbent on separating A.J. Brown from the Eagles.

I suppose it's true that Brown isn't getting any younger, but that can also be said of literally everyone on the planet. Brown turns 28 in June and he's under contract through 2029. I would object to any suggestion that his tenure in Philly is soon coming to end.

That said, I do think that a first-round receiver will at least be part of the discussion in 2026. A young receiver could ease in as the WR3 initially, and eventually take over for Brown either when his contract expires or if the Eagles moved him closer to his contract expiration, sayyy, in like, 2028?

I dunno... That's maybe just something to consider long-term. But the Eagles shouldn't feel rushed to spend a major draft resource on a receiver unless the value is just too good to pass up.

Pick 31: Keon Sabb, S, Alabama (Brendan Donohue, Sharp Football Analysis)

Sabb might be talented enough for Howie Roseman to break from his tendencies of not drafting a safety in the first round, but it would stick with his Alabama and Georgia themes.

#JimmySays: The Eagles never takes safeties in the... ah, right, nevermind.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader