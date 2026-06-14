Ivory Coast tops Ecuador in first World Cup match in Philly

World Cup fever finally swept into Philly on Sunday, and fans who made the trip to the Linc along with viewers around the Delaware Valley were treated to a classic.

Ivory Coast forward Amad Diallo broke a scoreless tie very late in the second half, a goal in the 90th minute that stood as the only score in a 1-0 win over Ecuador.

Diallo, a substitute, found himself alone just inside the box when he took a pass and rocketed a shot into the far left side of the net, past Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez, setting off a wild celebration as the game had threatened to go into draw.





IVORY COAST SCORES ITS FIRST GOAL OF THE 2026 FIFA WORLD CUP AND LEADS ECUADOR LATE! 🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/FhmuARHEiA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2026

Ivory Coast instead picked up three points for the win, tying them with Germany for the early lead in Group E, as Germany routed Curaçao, 7-1.

Ivory Coast outshot Ecuador, 15-12, with eight attempts in the box to Ecuador's five. Ecuador's offensive driver, midfielder Moisés Caicedo, who plays professionally for Chelsea of the Premier League, wasn't able to help his team generate more opportunities at the Ivory Coast net.

The next match in Philly will take place at 8 p.m. Friday between Brazil, one of the Cup powerhouses, against Haiti in Group C. Brazil played to a 1-1 draw against Morocco in its opener while Haiti fell to Scotland, 1-0.

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