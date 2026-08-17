Middle Child is selling its own 'Juicy' apparel for BLT season

Middle Child is getting in the BLT season spirit with a new line of merch that nods to summer produce and early 2000s fashion.

The T-shirts, shorts, caps and totes each come in pale pink, with "Juicy Tomatoes" printed in a studded serif typeface. Though they're not actually velour, the items are an unmistakable ode to the Juicy Couture tracksuits that Paris Hilton and Amy Poehler's "Mean Girls" mom sported two decades ago. That means that, yes, "Juicy" is spelled across the seat of the shorts.

Middle Child hyped its new merchandise in an ad from the Philly creative agency Piacere. Released last week on Instagram, the spot features Jack Goldenberg of Urban Roots smoldering in his Newtown Square farm, dressed head to toe in the "Juicy" apparel.

For Middle Child, this kind of marketing is nothing new. The sandwich shop rolls out campaigns with a similarly spicy theme for each BLT season. Past shirts have featured phrasing like, "BLT SL*T," "WETTER THE BETTER" and "If He's Your Boyfriend, Why Is He Eating Our BLT?"

"The whole thing is really just kind of a horny celebration of Mother Nature at her most fertile — big juicy tomatoes, peak summer, juices flowing," owner Matt Cahn explained via email. "It feels appropriate to make the merch a little frisky when Mother Nature is feeling a little frisky, too. So that’s what we always do."

The latest merchandise is available at Middle Child's locations in Center City and Fishtown and online through its website. Cahn says they've banked about 50 purchases online, but will "let the preorders roll in through the weekend" before they start shipping. The shirt and shorts are each priced at $44, while the tote and hat are $40 apiece.

"At this point, coming up with something a little inappropriate every summer has become part of BLT season for us," Cahn said.

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