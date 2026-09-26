Wheatus, the band behind ‘Teenage Dirtbag,’ will headline Evil Genius’ free Fishtown music festival and block party on Oct. 3

A free, all-day block party will take over part of Fishtown on Saturday, Oct. 3, with Wheatus headlining as Evil Genius Beer Company marks 15 years in Philadelphia.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature 10 hours of live music, an outdoor market with nearly 50 local vendors, artists and makers, neighborhood food and drinks, and two anniversary beer releases. The event is open to all ages, dogs are welcome, and food and drinks will be sold separately.

Wheatus, best known for “Teenage Dirtbag,” is scheduled to close the festival with an 8-10 p.m. set. Live music begins at noon, with local and regional acts performing throughout the day.

The block party will stretch along Front Street from Cecil B. Moore Avenue to Palmer Street and continue onto Palmer toward Blair Street. LMNO plans to serve tacos and margaritas outside, while Mecha Noodle Bar will offer hand rolls and sake.

FIND MORE EVENTS HAPPENING NEAR YOU

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Explore more events on PhillyVoice.com/Events

The outdoor market will feature local artists, jewelry makers, food businesses, apparel sellers and other makers. The vendor list includes businesses selling handmade jewelry, sports apparel, candles, art, baked goods, perfumes and other goods.

Evil Genius is also marking the anniversary with two special beer releases. “Look at This Photograph” is a 6.5% hazy IPA made with 15 hop varieties and conditioned on birthday cake. “Get In My Belly” is an 11% barleywine made by aging portions of the beer separately in maple syrup and hot sauce barrels before blending them back together three years later.

The music lineup also leans into the nostalgia that has long been part of the brewery’s brand. Tell All Your Friends will perform two sets built around 2000s emo, rock and alternative songs, while Wheatus is marking 25 years since the release of “Teenage Dirtbag.”

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Time: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; live music begins at noon

Location: Front Street from Cecil B. Moore Avenue to Palmer Street, plus Palmer Street from Front to Blair streets

Admission: Free

Headliner: Wheatus, 8-10 p.m.

Highlights: 10 hours of live music, nearly 50 local vendors, artists and makers, neighborhood food and drinks, all-ages programming and two anniversary beer releases

Pets: Dogs are welcome

Food and drinks: Pay as you go

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.