Oxford Area High School employee is under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student

An employee of Oxford Area School District, who's also an assistant football coach at Kennett High School, is under investigation over allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage student.

Officers with the Pennsylvania State Police's Avondale station responded to a corruption of minors report at Oxford Area High School in Chester County at around 9 a.m. Tuesday that involved a male employee and 17-year-old girl. An investigation is underway to determine if criminal charges are appropriate, according to police.

The employee has not been identified since he has not yet been charged. As of Friday afternoon, the suspect is not in custody, according to Trooper Michael Carter Jr., public information officer with the state police's Avondale office.

Oxford Area School District Superintendent David Woods said in a Friday letter that officials are aware of the investigation and further updates would be provided to the community when "appropriate and consistent with the law and the ongoing investigation."

"The District takes all allegations involving the safety and well-being of students extremely seriously," the letter said. "Upon becoming aware of the matter, the District immediately acted in accordance with applicable laws, policies and reporting requirements and is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities."

Kimberly Rizzo Saunders, superintendent of Kennett Consolidated School District, confirmed the suspect is also an assistant football coach at Kennett High School.

"The individual is not employed in any other capacity at Kennett Consolidated School District and provided all necessary clearances to coach student athletes," the district said in a statement. "The District is cooperating fully with law enforcement and any other agencies involved."