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September 25, 2026

Sixers' annual Blue x White Scrimmage will take place at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 3

The Sixers' annual preseason event is being moved to Philadelphia, "allowing more fans than ever to experience the annual event," the team said.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Maxey VJ 9.25.26 David Butler II/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How will Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe fare in their second season as a backcourt?

The Sixers' annual Blue x White Scrimmage is being moved from the Chase Fieldhouse in Delaware to Xfinity Mobile Arena, the Sixers announced on Friday afternoon, in an attempt to accommodate as many fans as possible.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3 at noon.

"The expanded, fan-focused event will feature live team practice elements, appearances by Franklin, the Sixers Stixers, and Squad 76, and interactive fan experiences and outdoor activation spaces, including a special Fan Zone," the Sixers said.

The Fan Zone, the Sixers said, "will serve as the pre-event gathering space for fans beginning at 9:30 a.m. The activation area will feature Dunkin’s Cruiser offering samples and gift cards, basketball-themed activities such as pop-a-shot and shooting challenges, and giveaway stations, inflatables, face painting, and ballon artists."

Tickets, which cost a $10 donation to the Sixers Youth Foundation, will be available to the general public here at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 28.

The 2026 Blue x White Scrimmage will come on the heels of the team's four-day training camp, which will run from Tuesday through Friday at the team's Camden practice facility. The Sixers open their preseason slate on Monday, Oct. 5 when they host the New York Knicks. Their regular-season schedule kicks off on Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden, where the defending champions will be hanging a banner.

SIXERS PLAYER PREVIEWS

Joel Embiid | Labaron Philon Jr. | Dean Wade | Dominick Barlow | Adem Bona

Tyrese Maxey | VJ Edgecombe | Jaylen Brown | Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Ariel Hukporti | Anfernee Simons | Jabari Walker | Justin Edwards | LeBron James

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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