Phillies cleanup hitter Luis Arráez isn't going on the injured list, yet

Phillies cleanup hitter and MLB batting leader Luis Arráez will not play Friday night and perhaps longer after suffering a gruesome-looking ankle sprain Thursday in the team's 5-1 loss to Milwaukee. The club isn't yet placing him on the injured list, though, per several Phillies reporters.

The Phillies had already announced Thursday night that an MRI came back negative, but per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, manager Don Mattingly said Friday that the MRI revealed a sprain and that Arráez is still sore.

The news on Arraez is not great, Don Mattingly said. An MRI showed a sprain. Arraez is still sore. He’s getting treatment, but Mattingly admitted they could be without Arraez. The club will keep him on active roster for now. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) September 25, 2026

For now, Arráez remains on the active roster. But his temporary loss comes at a terrible time for the Phillies, who are trying to secure the third NL Wild Card spot with just three games left to play in the regular season. All three come against the Tampa Bay Rays – the AL's top team – at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have a two-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final postseason berth.

The Phillies must also again reshuffle their infield, as Bryson Stott will head back to second base with Edmundo Sosa coming off the bench to play third. Stott had moved from second to third to accommodate the trade deadline addition of Arráez, who plays second base. Alec Bohm moved from third to first during the shuffle, and Bryce Harper from first to right field.

Arráez went down hard in the sixth inning Thursday trying to avoid Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers, who had been taken off the bag from an errant throw and tried to reach back and make the tag. Arráez maneuvered around Bauers but ended up overrunning the base and falling as he tried to reach back and tag the bag with his left hand. His ankle turned awkwardly during the tumble and Arráez writhed in the pain on the ground for several seconds, grabbing his left leg while trainers rushed out to check on him.

He was clearly in pain, and also somehow ruled out of the baseline.

Luis Arráez went down in pain after running to 1st base on this play. He has left the game. pic.twitter.com/nbKPlGanAg — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 24, 2026

Arráez came to Philly right before the trade deadline, bringing the NL's top batting average (.324) to a lineup that sorely lacked consistent contact hitters who could repeatedly put the ball in play and move runners.

He has been miscast in the cleanup role, as he has just six homers and 64 RBI, and has only batted .278 in his 46 games with the Phillies.

But his addition has extended their lineup, and his ability to make contact has provided protection behind Harper.

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