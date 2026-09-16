More Health:

September 16, 2026

Reading for fun boosts well-being and empathy, but children are reading less

Reading for pleasure is linked to an array of benefits, including improved memory and reduced stress, researchers say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Reading
Reading Mental Health George Milton/Pexels

Reading for pleasure on a regular basis has cognitive and emotional benefits, new research shows.

Feeling down? You might want to pick up a book.

That's the finding of a research review, published Tuesday, that examined the benefits of reading for pleasure. Researchers found that reading at any age is associated with enhanced well-being, reduced stress and greater empathy.

MORE: Most American adults feel fatigued with regularity. Here's how to overcome it

Researcher Barbara Sahakian, a psychiatry professor at the University of Cambridge in England, told the BBC that "it's never too late to start" reading and that "it can bring benefits throughout our lives and into old age."

But starting to read for pleasure at a young age can help improve academic performance. The study authors referenced their previous research, involving 10,000 children, that links reading for fun and improved memory, concentration and problem-solving capabilities.

"Given how beneficial reading for pleasure is at a young age, we should be doing everything we can to introduce children and young people to reading," Christelle Langley, a psychiatry professor at the University of Cambridge, told the BBC.

But the most recent statistics from the Nation's Report Card, an annual federal assessment of U.S. student progress, found that children are reading less and less. In 2025, 37% of 9-year-olds reported reading for fun almost every day, down from 42% in 2020 and 53% in 1984. Last year, 14% of 13-year-olds reported reading almost every day for fun, down from 17% in 2020 and 35% in 1984. 

The Nation's Report Card did not look into the reasons for these declines, but another recent federal survey found that more than 50% of 12- to 17-year-olds said they are spending at least four hours each day online.

But the authors of the new study said children do not just have to read books for it to be beneficial. Reading different kinds of material, including graphic novels, magazines and comics, is all helpful. Finding a topic that matches their interests is a way to encourage children to read, the researchers said. 

The researchers also reviewed several surveys of adults that suggested that reading for pleasure "reduced feelings of loneliness and improved social connection." Participating in book clubs is one of the ways reading produces those benefits, the authors said.

They also referenced studies that found an association between reading on a frequent basis and slower cognitive decline among adults.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Reading Philadelphia Children's Health Empathy Research Studies Books Mental Health Adult Health Stress

Follow us

Featured

IBX Sunshine Award

Penn Medicine nurse recognized for helping people in addiction recovery navigate medical challenges
Purchased - Grandfather playing basketball with his grandson

Grandfamilies: The never-empty nest

Just In

Must Read

Government

'The mission became personal'

Philly 9/11 responders

Weekend

13 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

South Philly Sausage Fest and Flea Market

Women's Health

Maternal deaths in Philadelphia are rising, but most of them can be prevented, report shows

maternal mortality philadelphia

Movies

Here's what to expect at South Philly's upcoming video rental shop

Video rental store Philly

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved