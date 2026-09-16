Flyers' 2026-27 promotional schedule hints at new 'Hometown Remix' jerseys

The Flyers released their 2026-27 promotional schedule on Tuesday, and it looks to have dropped a major hint at the long-rumored "Hometown Remix" jerseys that the team is set to have in its uniform rotation for the upcoming season.

From early November through mid-March, the Flyers have 10 home dates on the schedule marked down as "Independence Edition" games, meant to "highlight the City of Brotherly Love through special activations and in-game promotions," as the press release explained for the team's own approach to celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary.

At the same time, on their social media platforms, the Flyers uploaded a video of Gritty breaking down the promotional schedule (in his own Gritty way), which ended with the mascot sitting above the custom Liberty Bell rug from the draft while inside the Flyers' locker room and shushing.

That bell rug was laid out on the floor of the front office's makeshift war room at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City back in June, and right away, it caught a lot of attention because the design had never been featured on any Flyers jerseys, apparel, or marketing materials before, yet seemed far too designed to not be something.

The Flyers' tease this week all but confirms that it is something, likely tied to these "Independence Edition" games and those "Hometown Remix" jerseys that will be coming to all 32 NHL teams this year.

That bell was always way too designed to not be something. https://t.co/QxSJTeDWQB pic.twitter.com/TWAQdKad6v — Nick Tricome (@itssnick) September 15, 2026

As for how the uniform might actually look, longtime hockey design watchdog Icethetics learned that a dark gray will be the jersey's primary color in May, and followed up in August through a source that it will be Liberty Bell-themed, with that design spotted at the draft factoring in.

An important however to note...

"The bell will not be the crest," Icethetic's founder Chris Smith described in a YouTube breakdown. "Instead, the Flyers' primary logo will be front and center, as it has been on quite literally every sweater the team has ever worn."

"The source does say that the striping pattern is reminiscent of details found on the bell," Smith continued.

The full description can be watched below or on YouTube HERE – The Flyers' section begins at the 8:14 mark.

"Hometown Remix" will be the NHL's spin on City Connect-style uniforms for the upcoming season. There have been rumors about the initiative and even full leaks of the designs for select teams – like the Islanders and Panthers – dating back to before last season ended.

Last month, the league officially announced "Hometown Remix" alongside its uniform manufacturer, Fanatics, promising to bring more information after the 2026-27 season starts in late September.

The Flyers, who otherwise only look to have their orange home and white road kits available this year, seem to want to lean in on the fun early.

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