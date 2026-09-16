More Sports:

September 16, 2026

Flyers' 2026-27 promotional schedule hints at new 'Hometown Remix' jerseys

The Flyers have been rumored to be getting a City Connect-like uniform for months, and now the team seems to be leaning into it.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Gritty-Bell-Rug.jpeg Flyers / @NHLFlyers/for PhillyVoice

The Flyers released their 2026-27 promotional schedule on Tuesday, and it looks to have dropped a major hint at the long-rumored "Hometown Remix" jerseys that the team is set to have in its uniform rotation for the upcoming season.

From early November through mid-March, the Flyers have 10 home dates on the schedule marked down as "Independence Edition" games, meant to "highlight the City of Brotherly Love through special activations and in-game promotions," as the press release explained for the team's own approach to celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary.

At the same time, on their social media platforms, the Flyers uploaded a video of Gritty breaking down the promotional schedule (in his own Gritty way), which ended with the mascot sitting above the custom Liberty Bell rug from the draft while inside the Flyers' locker room and shushing.

That bell rug was laid out on the floor of the front office's makeshift war room at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City back in June, and right away, it caught a lot of attention because the design had never been featured on any Flyers jerseys, apparel, or marketing materials before, yet seemed far too designed to not be something.

The Flyers' tease this week all but confirms that it is something, likely tied to these "Independence Edition" games and those "Hometown Remix" jerseys that will be coming to all 32 NHL teams this year.

As for how the uniform might actually look, longtime hockey design watchdog Icethetics learned that a dark gray will be the jersey's primary color in May, and followed up in August through a source that it will be Liberty Bell-themed, with that design spotted at the draft factoring in.

An important however to note...

"The bell will not be the crest," Icethetic's founder Chris Smith described in a YouTube breakdown. "Instead, the Flyers' primary logo will be front and center, as it has been on quite literally every sweater the team has ever worn."

"The source does say that the striping pattern is reminiscent of details found on the bell," Smith continued.

The full description can be watched below or on YouTube HERE – The Flyers' section begins at the 8:14 mark.

"Hometown Remix" will be the NHL's spin on City Connect-style uniforms for the upcoming season. There have been rumors about the initiative and even full leaks of the designs for select teams – like the Islanders and Panthers – dating back to before last season ended.

Last month, the league officially announced "Hometown Remix" alongside its uniform manufacturer, Fanatics, promising to bring more information after the 2026-27 season starts in late September.

The Flyers, who otherwise only look to have their orange home and white road kits available this year, seem to want to lean in on the fun early.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia NHL Hometown Remix NHL Jersey Rumors

Featured

Merrick Farm - Aerial View

40 minutes from Center City, this $11 million Bucks County estate has its own private sports complex
Limited - AVA 2026

Philadelphia's next generation of opera stars takes center stage at AVA's Giargiari Bel Canto Competition

Just In

Must Read

Government

'The mission became personal'

Philly 9/11 responders

Weekend

13 things to do in Philly and the suburbs this weekend

South Philly Sausage Fest and Flea Market

Women's Health

Maternal deaths in Philadelphia are rising, but most of them can be prevented, report shows

maternal mortality philadelphia

Movies

Here's what to expect at South Philly's upcoming video rental shop

Video rental store Philly

Employment

Philly jobs are changing. Are you ready?

Philly Hired -Job Search

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 1, Eagles vs. Commanders

Eagles-Commanders-Dallas-Goedert-2_091426

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved