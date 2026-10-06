Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Wawa in Camden County

Police have arrested one of the two men wounded in a Sunday shooting inside a Wawa in Camden County.

Marcus L. Norman allegedly opened fire during a physical altercation with another man at the chain's location at 400 Sicklerville Rd. Surveillance footage showed the pair arguing in the convenience store, officials say, before Norman threw the first punch. According to investigators, the 20-year-old later pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, while also shooting himself in the left hand.

Winslow Township police found Norman suffering from his self-inflicted wound when they arrived on the scene around 9:07 p.m. Sunday. They later received reports of another 20-year-old man with a gunshot injury walking into Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Both men were transported to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

A handgun was found on the scene.

With the help of a regional U.S. Marshals task force, Winslow Township police arrested Norman on Tuesday morning in Sicklerville. He is currently incarcerated at Camden County Correctional Facility, where he awaits a hearing on charges of attempted murder and unlawful weapons possession.



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