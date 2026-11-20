Buzz and Heather McCallister are coming to South Jersey for Christmas.

Devin Ratray and Kristin Minter, who played Kevin McCallister's older brother Buzz and cousin Heather in the 1990 holiday comedy Home Alone, will appear at Washington Township's Christmas tree lighting Friday, Dec. 4, at Washington Lake Park in Sewell.

The annual celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a Winter Village featuring local vendors selling holiday gifts and other items. The evening will also include dance performances, music from the Washington Township High School Choir and appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus and Frosty.

The Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

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Ratray and Minter will meet fans from 6 to 8:30 p.m. inside a heated tent, where ticket holders can get autographs and photos with the actors. Tickets start at $27.28, with separate options for each actor and packages for fans who want to meet both.

The celebration itself is free to attend. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served at no charge, and families can take free photos with holiday characters. The event will also collect new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

The rain date is Saturday, Dec. 5.

Tickets for the Home Alone meet-and-greets are available through Ticketstripe.

Washington Township Christmas Tree Lighting and Home Alone Meet-and-Greet

Date: Friday, Dec. 4, 2026

Time: Winter Village opens at 5:30 p.m.; tree lighting at 6:45 p.m.

Celebrity meet-and-greet: 6-8:30 p.m.

Location: Washington Lake Park, 626 Hurffville-Cross Keys Road, Sewell, NJ 08080

Admission: Free for the tree-lighting celebration; celebrity photos and autographs require tickets starting at $27.28

Activities: Holiday vendors, live entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus, Frosty, free refreshments and Toys for Tots collection

Rain date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

Meet-and-greet tickets: Ticketstripe

Find more upcoming events here.

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