Jaylen Brown and Dean Wade are once again listed as out ahead of the Sixers' home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon, while Tyrese Maxey is questionable to return to action, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Friday.

Friday's report also indicates that Dominick Barlow's season debut is on the horizon:

The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's game vs. Milwaukee:



Tyrese Maxey – foot – QUESTIONABLE



Jaylen Brown – hamstring – OUT



Dominick Barlow – back – PROBABLE



Dean Wade – hamstring – OUT



Adem Bona – neck – OUT — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 20, 2026

After Maxey, Brown and Dean Wade all missed Wednesday's euphoric comeback win on the road against the Orlando Magic, they all participated without restrictions in what was described as a lighter practice on Friday morning.

So did Barlow, who has been doing on-court work for a long while now. After missing some of training camp and all of preseason – Barlow called that time "miserable"– he is on the verge of getting a crack at solving the Sixers' issues with frontcourt depth. Barlow started 59 games a season ago; playing power forward alongside Embiid became his specialty. But his stints at small-ball center offered optimism, too, particularly during the second round of last season's playoffs.

Dominick Barlow gave the Sixers a real jolt as a small-ball five in the second half of their Game 2 loss: pic.twitter.com/dObO1f7KDY — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) May 8, 2026

With Adem Bona still sidelined due to a neck injury – the Sixers said on Friday morning that Bona practiced in full, but needed more contact work before being officially cleared to return – Barlow could immediately factor into Nurse's calculus at the four and the five.

"I think he’s going to probably have to play more five than we probably envisioned," Nurse said last week.

Reserve wing Ousmane Dieng will be sidelined for Milwaukee.

MORE: Has Nick Nurse finally decided to play stars fewer minutes?